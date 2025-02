In his welcoming remarks, SC Chairman, Dato’ Mohammad Faiz Azmi emphasised the importance of the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 Strategic Co-Investment Fund (CoSIF) in supporting Malaysia’s industrial goals as well as facilitating MSME and MTC access to financing. He added that the collaboration between MOF, MITI, and the SC for the CoSIF underscores the shared belief in the whole-of-nation approach.

Click here for full details.