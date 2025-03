Taiwan Futures Exchange (TAIFEX) reported a total trading volume of 46,627,798 contracts in the first two months of 2025, with an average daily volume (ADV) of 1,371,406 contracts. Core TAIEX products continued to drive market activity:

TAIEX Options (TXO): 644,220 contracts ADV

Mini TAIEX Futures (MTX): 225,134 contracts ADV

Micro TAIEX Futures (TMF): 133,749 contracts ADV

TAIEX Futures (TX): 112,514 contracts ADV

