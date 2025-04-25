Nigerian Exchange Weekly Market Report For The Week Ended 25 April 2025

The market opened for four trading days this week as the Federal Government of Nigeria declared Friday 18th April and Monday 21st April 2025 as Public Holidays to commemorate 2025 Easter celebration.

Meanwhile, a total turnover of 1.854 billion shares worth N56.025 billion in 51,386 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.525 billion shares valued at N43.006 billion that exchanged hands last week in 51,156 deals.

