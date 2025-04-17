Nigerian Exchange Weekly Market Report For The Week Ended 17 April 2025

The market opened for four trading days this week as the Federal Government of Nigeria declared Friday 18th April and Monday 21st April 2025 as Public Holidays to commemorate 2025 Easter celebration.

Meanwhile, a total turnover of 1.525 billion shares worth N43.006 billion in 51,156 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 2.094 billion shares valued at N52.967 billion that exchanged hands last week in 64,612 deals.

