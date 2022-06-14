Zonda To Enter Italy Under New CMO Barnabas Goh - Barnabas Goh Will Take Charge Of The Zonda Brand As The World’s Most Regulated Crypto Platform Gears Up To Enter The Italian Market.

Zonda, the world’s most regulated crypto platform, is today unveiling plans to enter the Italian market on the 15th of June. The move is to be spearheaded by newly appointed Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Barnabas Goh, who takes responsibility for the global brand as it transitions from being a leading European exchange to becoming a global full service regulated crypto platform.

Already the no.1 exchange in Central and Eastern Europe, Zonda set its sights on global growth in November last year with the appointment of a new CEO, and has since received the nod from Canadian and Estonian regulators for expansion across America and the EU. Today’s announcement signals a new era for the brand, as it puts those plans into action, and launches into Western Europe.

From the 15th of June, Italians will be able to invest in over 60 different cryptocurrencies within a single account. Thanks to the platform’s highly intuitive interface and state of the art PRO mode, it matches the needs of both professional traders and beginners alike.

Incoming CMO Barnabas Goh celebrated the launch, saying: “Our mission at Zonda is to create a safe, simple yet sophisticated investment experience for traders and investors around the world. This ambition has made us one of Europe’s largest digital asset exchanges, and also the most regulated crypto platform on earth, as we continually forge a better trading environment for our million plus clients.

Our existing regulatory oversight grants us licenses to operate securely in all EU countries and Canada. With Swiss and UK licenses currently in our sights, we plan to bring our services to the rest of Europe by the end of this year. Ultimately, I believe great marketing is not focused on selling a product, but founded on creating and communicating value for clients, with trust through security being the very cornerstone of value that the Zonda solution is built upon.”

Barnabas joins Zonda from the TigerWit Group where, as Global Head of Marketing, he launched the world’s first blockchain powered trading platform internationally. In his tenure, he successfully grew the already leading UK trading brokerage to become a global multi-award winning fintech company, establishing multiple offices across every region in the world. Overall, he raised the company’s annual client acquisition, marketing ROI, and retail profit margin by over 900%.

Barnabas’ strategic experience also includes a portfolio of marketing and business development roles in some of the world’s leading asset management companies, and also time as the Global CMO of a UK decentralised financial exchange, where he headed an Initial Decentralised Exchange Offering launch in Europe. He also co-wrote, published and marketed the critically acclaimed book “Simply Invest” which proves the scientifically optimal way to invest. The book was sold out within an hour of its release, became a number 1 National Bestseller, and is officially backed by the heads of major investment firms and Nobel Prize Winning Financial Research.

In his new role, Barnabas will drive the transformation of Zonda into a full suite fintech crypto platform, head all mergers and acquisitions for the business, while simultaneously launching the brand into a number of other new markets, including Switzerland, and the UK, before looking to the Americas. The present product roadmap includes the impending launch of a proprietary Zonda Token, a new bespoke trading platform, an advanced mobile app, new crypto investment options including staking and yield farming, fan token offerings and a revamped crypto payments solution.

Przemysław Kral, CEO of Zonda, said: “Over the past eight years, Zonda has grown to become Eastern and Central Europe’s largest and most regulated crypto exchange, with over a million active users engaging with our products every day. We’re proud of our achievements, but our ambition is much grander, with Barnabas’ leadership ethos & experience being exactly what we need during this critical moment in our history. Barnabas is a senior global business leader with a proven track record of scaling global businesses and international teams across both the traditional investment sector and the decentralized finance and tech industry. We are thrilled to have him on board and this marks the first of many advances he will lead Zonda in across Europe, before striding further afield later this year.”



Barnabas Goh added: “Few companies possess the creativity, culture, community, capabilities and courage to traverse the path Zonda has embarked upon, and I’m excited to be leading the charge for such a pivotal moment in its journey. Italy represents the first step of many we will be taking this year to bring the Zonda offering to new audiences globally as we concurrently enhance our expanding product suite to better service our existing clientele. My vision is to grow organisations that are dedicated to determine, design and deliver a better path for investors

