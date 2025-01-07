Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Celebrates 4th Anniversary Of First ETF Listing

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) is celebrating the 4th anniversary of the listing of its first Exchange Traded Fund (ETF). On January 13, 2021, Old Mutual listed the Old Mutual ZSE Top Ten ETF (OMTT.ZW), which tracks the ZSE Top 10 Index, comprising the largest ten companies by market capitalization on the ZSE. Recently, a decision was made to delist the Old Mutual ZSE Top Ten ETF on or after January 14, 2025.

Today, the ZSE hosts four ETF providers offering a total of five ETFs: three index ETFs and two actively managed ETFs.

Morgan & Co Multi-Sector ETF (MCMS.zw): Zimbabwe's first actively managed ETF, designed to outperform the ZSE All Share Index.

Morgan & Co Made in Zimbabwe ETF (MIZ.zw): An actively managed ETF investing in companies that produce goods and services within Zimbabwe.

Cass Saddle Agriculture ETF (CSAG.zw): Tracks the ZSE Agricultural Index, investing in companies involved in farming, agricultural production, and related services.

Datvest Modified Consumer Staples ETF (DMCS.zw): Tracks the ZSE Modified Consumer Staples Index, investing in the consumer staples sector, which includes essential products such as food and beverages.

Zimbabwe was the fifth country in Africa to list an ETF, following South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, and Egypt.