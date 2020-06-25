Ziglu Secures £5.25 Million Seed Funding To Provide Transparent And Simple Access To Cryptocurrency

Ziglu, the cryptocurrency challenger has today formally completed its seed funding round, having successfully secured £5.25 million from a number of specialist UK FinTech investors, and entrepreneurs.
Despite the challenges of lockdown and the economic pressures, Ziglu has raised significantly more than the average seed round of $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2020 (PwC, MoneyTree Report, 2020). Ziglu is part of the vibrant London Fintech community and has joined the summer cohort of the 2020 Business Growth Programme, sponsored by the Mayor of London.
Ziglu was founded by Mark Hipperson, best known as the co-founder and CTO of the pioneering challenger, Starling Bank. Mark has successfully built the business based on the premise that customers deserve a much smarter, more accessible and fair way to access crypto and foreign currencies.
The investment raised in this seed funding round will be dedicated to delivering the ambitious product roadmap, building and engaging with the Ziglu user community, and continuing to expand Ziglu’s in-house technology team and capabilities.
Ziglu’s fully transparent model guarantees no hidden fees or transaction charges. Ziglu’s platform will democratise access providing a true multi-currency account for people who want bank-grade security coupled with a fast and simple way of owning cryptocurrency alongside their normal money.
Mark Hipperson, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Ziglu, said: “As we gear up for our next stage of development, we are delighted to have oversold our seed funding and welcome our new investors. This significant cash injection allows us to deliver an exciting product with an innovation cycle, fast and responsive to customer needs.”
Ziglu can be downloaded from the Apple App Store (https://bit.ly/Ziglu123) and Google Play Store (https://bit.ly/ziglu321)