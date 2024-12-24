Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange: Notice On Trading Schedule During National Holidays For Year 2025

According to the related Notice issued by China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE) hereby announces the following trading schedule during national holidays for year 2025:

1. New Year’s Day: The market will be closed on holiday January 1, 2025 (Wednesday), and will be opened as usual on January 2, 2025 (Thursday). There will be no night trading session on December 31, 2024 (Tuesday).

2. Spring Festival: The market will be closed during holidays from January 28, 2025 (Tuesday) to February 4, 2025 (Tuesday), and will be opened as usual on February 5, 2025 (Wednesday). It will also be closed on January 26, 2025 (Sunday) and February 8, 2025 (Saturday). There will be no night trading session on January 27, 2025 (Monday).

3. Qingming Festival: The market will be closed during holidays from April 4, 2025 (Friday) to April 6, 2025 (Sunday), and will be opened as usual on April 7, 2025 (Monday). There will be no night trading session on April 3, 2025 (Thursday).

4. Labor Day: The market will be closed during holidays from May 1, 2025 (Thursday) to May 5, 2025 (Monday), and will be opened as usual on May 6, 2025 (Tuesday). It will also be closed on April 27, 2025 (Sunday). There will be no night trading session on April 30, 2025 (Wednesday).

5. The Dragon Boat Festival: The market will be closed during holidays from May 31, 2025 (Saturday) to June 2, 2025 (Monday), and will be opened as usual on June 3, 2025 (Tuesday). There will be no night trading session on May 30, 2025 (Friday).

6. The Mid-Autumn Festival and The National Day: The market will be closed during holidays from October 1, 2025 (Wednesday) to October 8, 2025 (Wednesday), and will be opened as usual on October 9, 2025 (Thursday). It will also be closed on September 28, 2025 (Sunday) and October 11, 2025 (Saturday). There will be no night trading session on September 30, 2025 (Tuesday).

ZCE hereby notifies the arrangements as above.