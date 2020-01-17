Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange: Notice On Adjustment Of Nearby Non-Key Contract Trading Fee Rates For Cotton And 9 Other Futures

According to Article 27 of Detailed Rules for Futures Clearing of Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange, it is decided that starting from the trading on February 1, 2020 (the night trading session on January 31), for cotton and 9 other futures, the fee rates of contracts whose delivery months are within [N+2, N+5] (N is the current month), yet January, May and September are excluded, will be adjusted as follows.
Nearby Non-Key Contract Trading Fee Rates for Cotton and Other Futures
|
Futures
|
Fee Rate (Yuan/Lot)
|
Trading Fee
|
Same-Day-Closing Fee
|
Cotton
|
2
|
0
|
White Sugar
|
1.5
|
0
|
Rapeseed Oil
|
1
|
0
|
Rapeseed Meal
|
1
|
0
|
PTA
|
1.5
|
0
|
Thermal Coal
|
2
|
0
|
Methanol
|
2
|
2
|
Flat Glass
|
1.5
|
1.5
|
Manganese Silicon
|
1.5
|
0
|
Ferrosilicon
|
1.5
|
0
The fee rates of other contracts are charged normally. If the previous standard is inconsistent with this notice, this notice shall prevail.