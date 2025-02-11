Zema Global Unveils Curve Viewer: Simplifying Data Access For Energy And Commodity Markets

Zema Global, a leading provider of data management and analytics solutions for companies engaged in the energy, commodities and financial sectors, announces the launch of Curve Viewer, an innovative tool that simplifies access to your organization's proprietary curve data, empowering better decision-making across your entire organization.

Built to enhance the user experience and broaden the adoption of advanced data analytics, Curve Viewer empowers business users with tailored insights for smarter decision-making.

Curve Viewer offers a range of features, including:

Customizable Data Views: Administrators can design and deliver pre-filtered data views tailored to specific roles or teams within an organization, ensuring each user has access to the most relevant insights for their tasks. The platform allows users to see precisely what they need by providing curated views of data, eliminating the noise of unnecessary information.

User-Friendly Navigation: The tool’s intuitive interface is built to minimize complexity and streamline workflows, making it accessible for non-technical users while still supporting advanced use cases for analysts and data professionals.

Flexibility Across Functions: Whether it’s traders monitoring forward curves, compliance teams ensuring regulatory adherence, or risk managers assessing market volatility, Curve Viewer’s flexible design supports diverse functions and operational needs, without the need for technical expertise.

Unlocking Your Organization's Proprietary Curve Data: Curve Viewer optimizes an organization’s Zema investment by enhancing the value and functionality of Zema Global’s suite of products. By streamlining access to proprietary curve data, the tool makes it easier for teams across the business - not just market analysts and traders, but also finance, operations, and risk management - to engage with and leverage high-quality data for strategic decision-making. This expansion of access drives greater adoption of data-driven insights throughout the organization, ensuring every relevant team benefits from the power of Zema’s data ecosystem.

Andrea Remyn Stone, CEO of Zema Global, commented: "Data is the cornerstone of effective decision-making in the energy and commodity markets, but its complexity often limits its usability. Curve Viewer changes that. By simplifying access and creating tools that are intuitive for a broader audience, we’re helping organizations unlock their full potential. This is about ensuring that the right data reaches the right people to support critical decision-making.”

Curve Viewer is designed to eliminate the steep learning curve associated with traditional analytics platforms, making it easier for users to access and interact with vital data. Administrators can create curated, pre-filtered views for specific teams, while users gain actionable insights with minimal training. Curve Viewer also expands Zema Global’s Enterprise platform capabilities, making advanced data tools available to a wider range of users across organizations.