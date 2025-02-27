Zelig Advises Mosaic Smart Data On Its Sale To Behavox

Zelig is delighted to announce that it has acted as sole financial advisor to Mosaic Smart Data on its sale to Behavox. Mosaic Smart Data, headquartered in London, enables financial institutions to extract actionable intelligence from their transaction data. Mosaic Smart Data’s software enhances liquidity discovery and decision-making in Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities (FICC) markets and is deployed across five continents by leading global capital markets institutions, including marquee clients such as JPMorgan and ING. Mosaic Smart Data helps market participants navigate the FICC markets by aggregating all transaction data from across the organization as well as external sources, normalizing it, and applying advanced AI models to extract actionable insights.

Behavox, headquartered in London, with offices worldwide, including in New York City, Montreal, Seattle, Singapore, and Tokyo, is a leading AI insights company that transforms structured and unstructured corporate data into insights that safeguard and enhance businesses. It provides AI-powered archiving, compliance, and security solutions that are trusted by leading organizations to secure their text and voice communications data and monitor a broad range of regulatory, conduct, and insider threat risks.

Behavox will leverage Mosaic Smart Data's expertise and technology to enhance its trade surveillance offering which is expected to be released later in the year.

"We are excited to join Behavox at a time when AI adoption in financial markets is accelerating. Customers increasingly seek AI-driven insights to analyze pre-trade journeys and extract intelligence from communication data to help them make more money. Mosaic Smart Data will be the first company to offer FICC desks a comprehensive view of market activity, integrating both transaction and communication data."

Matthew Hodgson

Founder and CEO of Mosaic Smart Data





"We are thrilled to welcome the Mosaic Smart Data team to Behavox and excited about the enhanced capabilities our integrated offering will deliver to customers. This acquisition enables us to integrate commercial insights from Behavox, such as Indications of Interest (IOIs) and Request for Quotes (RFQs), into Mosaic Smart Data - across both text and voice. Our new Trade Surveillance system will be fully cloud-native, built from the ground up using the latest technologies, highly scalable, and powered by Behavox LLM."

Erkin Adylov

Founder and CEO of Behavox





"We were hugely impressed with our financial advisor, Zelig, who were an invaluable partner on the journey that led us to this transaction. Their technical and sector expertise and determination to see us succeed, were instrumental in bringing this transaction to fruition."

Jack Jeffery

Chairman of Mosaic Smart Data



