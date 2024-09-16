Zelig Advises InvestSuite On Majority Recapitalisation

Zelig is delighted to announce that it has acted as sole financial advisor to InvestSuite on its majority recapitalisation by new and existing investors. InvestSuite, headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, is a leading provider of AI-powered wealth management software solutions to financial institutions globally. The company's innovative approach to personalisation at scale, particularly in advice generation, portfolio creation, and contextualised reporting, places it at the forefront of addressing evolving client needs across all wealth management segments. This recapitalisation cements InvestSuite's position as a pioneer for next-generation digital wealth management solutions.



The company's flagship product, "StoryTeller", an API-based SaaS solution, enables wealth managers to automatically generate personalised, narrative-based investment reports at scale. Additionally, InvestSuite offers AI-driven robo-advisory and portfolio construction tools, catering to both retail and high-net-worth individuals. The company’s sophisticated investment and trading platform is used by banks, brokerages, and other wealth managers seeking to enhance their digital offerings for non-discretionary clients. Large financial services groups in Europe and the Middle East such as Degroof Petercam / Credit Agricole, Standard Life, Al-Rajhi Bank, Odeabank and Commercial Bank of Dubai already rely on InvestSuite’s software solutions.



This transaction simplifies the company's capital structure and significantly strengthens InvestSuite's balance sheet and funding position going forward. InvestSuite's Co-founder and CEO, Bart Vanhaeren, and his team have built an exciting pipeline of new opportunities globally which the recapitalised company is ready to execute. The new funding will allow InvestSuite to invest further into its AI capabilities while also strengthening its sales organisation.