Zelig Advises InvestSuite On Majority Recapitalisation

Date 16/09/2024

Date 16/09/2024

Zelig is delighted to announce that it has acted as sole financial advisor to InvestSuite on its majority recapitalisation by new and existing investors. InvestSuite, headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, is a leading provider of AI-powered wealth management software solutions to financial institutions globally. The company's innovative approach to personalisation at scale, particularly in advice generation, portfolio creation, and contextualised reporting, places it at the forefront of addressing evolving client needs across all wealth management segments. This recapitalisation cements InvestSuite's position as a pioneer for next-generation digital wealth management solutions. 

The company's flagship product, "StoryTeller", an API-based SaaS solution, enables wealth managers to automatically generate personalised, narrative-based investment reports at scale. Additionally, InvestSuite offers AI-driven robo-advisory and portfolio construction tools, catering to both retail and high-net-worth individuals. The company’s sophisticated investment and trading platform is used by banks, brokerages, and other wealth managers seeking to enhance their digital offerings for non-discretionary clients. Large financial services groups in Europe and the Middle East such as Degroof Petercam / Credit Agricole, Standard Life, Al-Rajhi Bank, Odeabank and Commercial Bank of Dubai already rely on InvestSuite’s software solutions.

This transaction simplifies the company's capital structure and significantly strengthens InvestSuite's balance sheet and funding position going forward. InvestSuite's Co-founder and CEO, Bart Vanhaeren, and his team have built an exciting pipeline of new opportunities globally which the recapitalised company is ready to execute. The new funding will allow InvestSuite to invest further into its AI capabilities while also strengthening its sales organisation.
"I am incredibly proud to announce the successful completion of our recapitalisation. This strategic milestone strengthens our financial foundation and fuels our mission to continue empowering financial institutions with cutting-edge investment technology solutions. With the support of our new investors, we are well-positioned to accelerate innovation, scale our platform, and deliver even greater value to our clients globally. We look forward to this next chapter of growth and transformation.

I would like to express my gratitude to Pawel and Marcin, who led this majority recapitalisation, in putting their trust into InvestSuite and its team. We are very excited to work closely together with such strong and experienced investors.”
Bart Vanhaeren
CEO & Co-founder, InvestSuite

 

"We are thrilled to partner with Bart and the entire InvestSuite team. Having built an impressive set of innovative products, a strong client base, and an exciting pipeline of new opportunities, we believe the company is in a great position to benefit from current trends in the wealth management space, such as personalisation at scale, particularly advice and portfolio creation as well as individualised and contextualised reporting. InvestSuite’s product suite is powered by next-generation AI technology making it vastly superior to its competitors."
Pawel Radzieciak Marcin Sliwinski
Lead investors

"This recapitalisation marks a pivotal moment for InvestSuite. The new investors not only strengthen the company's financial position but also provide the operational resources to scale the business to the next level.
 
We are hugely grateful to our financial advisor, Zelig, who were an invaluable partner on the journey that led us to this transaction. Their technical and sector expertise, and determination to see us succeed, were instrumental in bringing this transaction to fruition."
Frank Stockx
Chairman, InvestSuite
