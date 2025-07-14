XTransfer: Pioneering AI-Driven Transformation In B2B Foreign Trade Payment

In the era of global economic integration, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) face both unprecedented challenges and exciting new opportunities. XTransfer, the World's Leading & China's No.1 B2B Cross-Border Trade Payment Platform, is empowering over 700,000 SMEs across more than 200 countries with innovative financial solutions. The company's relentless pursuit of technological advancement, especially in artificial intelligence (AI), is redefining the standards of risk control and digital transformation in the foreign trade finance industry.

TradePilot: The First Large Language Model in Foreign Trade Finance

At the core of XTransfer's innovation is TradePilot, the first large language model (LLM) tailored for the global foreign trade financial sector. Starting development in 2023, TradePilot was designed to leverage cutting-edge AI technologies, such as multimodal information extraction, long-context processing, and AI agents, to address the unique complexities of B2B international trade.

TradePilot's journey has been marked by rapid iteration and real-world validation. In June 2024, two versions of TradePilot outperformed both domestic and international LLMs, including GPT-4, in a professional knowledge assessment, winning first place. This achievement highlights not only XTransfer's technical prowess but also the rising maturity of China's AI ecosystem in mission-critical financial applications.

Enhancing Risk Control and Anti-Money Laundering

One of the most significant applications of AI at XTransfer is in risk management, particularly anti-money laundering (AML) controls. B2B cross-border trade introduces data challenges, transactions are often fragmented, unstandardized, and partially offline, making it hard to monitor and assess risks. Traditional banks, reliant on manual AML checks, have struggled to efficiently serve SMEs due to high costs and operational inefficiencies.

XTransfer's solution is a data-driven, automated AML risk control infrastructure, powered by TradePilot. By transforming unstructured business and transaction data into structured, analyzable formats, TradePilot enables precise risk prediction and real-time anomaly detection. For example, the system can flag suspicious export patterns that deviate from a country's industrial profile or automatically match buyer and seller information across various documents, such as proforma invoices and logistics papers, enhancing both compliance and operational efficiency.

The results speak for themselves: what once required laborious manual intervention can now be handled at scale, allowing banks and financial institutions to serve SMEs with the same rigour and security as multinational corporations. This boosts financial inclusion and levels the playing field for smaller businesses in global trade.

Intelligent Customer Service and Digital Empowerment

Beyond risk control, AI infuses every side of XTransfer's product ecosystem. The company's intelligent customer relationship management (CRM) system leverages TradePilot for enhanced semantic understanding, emotion recognition, and effective response generation. Since integrating TradePilot, XTransfer's AI-driven customer service resolution rate has soared from 13% to over 84%, dramatically improving user satisfaction and operational scale.

XTransfer's CRM also features AI-powered tools such as multilingual letter writing, instant website building, and the pioneering "AI Employee" service. These innovations help SMEs with limited technical or language resources to efficiently reach global buyers, manage operations, and establish an online presence, in as little as 30 seconds. Over 10,000 foreign trade businesses have already benefited from these services, lowering the barriers to digital adoption and accelerating their international growth.

Commitment to Data Security and Future Outlook

XTransfer's technological architecture is built on robust, distributed computing principles, ensuring high performance and reliability. The company adheres strictly to international and regional laws regarding data privacy, employing encryption, access controls, and audit mechanisms to safeguard user data.

Looking forward, XTransfer aims further to promote the adoption of its AI-powered TradePilot model, thereby accelerating the digital transformation of the B2B foreign trade finance sector. Weitong Li, Senior Technology Director of XTransfer, emphasises that the successful deployment of TradePilot is both a testament to XTransfer's innovation and a catalyst for smarter, safer, and more accessible global trade.

As foreign trade becomes increasingly intelligent and data-driven, XTransfer stands at the forefront, empowering SMEs to explore broader markets and seize new opportunities in the evolving global economy.