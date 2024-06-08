XTCC Collaborates With Leading Industry Partners On Blue Carbon Initiative - Lists Blue Carbon Asset-Backed Instruments On Bermuda Stock Exchange

Collaboration with Lady Merle Liivand (the Eco Mermaid) and Logos Capital Group to generate liquidity in investments supporting vital ocean protection projects

Brings together the best thought leaders and deep expertise around Blue Carbon

Stock market-listed blue carbon investments help bridge multi-trillion-dollar gap in climate finance

XTCC, the investment ecosystem specialising in high-integrity carbon based listed investments, celebrates World Ocean Day with the announcement of a partnership with Lady Merle, the Estonian swimming champion and ocean protection advocate acknowledged globally as the ‘Eco Mermaid’, and Silvio Pupo-Casco of Logos Capital Group, to scale

up investment opportunities and enable global access to this new asset class, providing support for projects including mangrove conservation and transparent fund distribution to adjacent communities.

Lady Merle and Silvio will work closely with XTCC to identify mangrove and other blue carbon projects that also directly benefit adjacent local communities. XTCC will mobilise Lady Merle’s expertise in the science of blue carbon and Silvio’s investment network and commitment to driving significant investment capital into more impactful asset classes in the creation of new Blue Carbon investments listed on global stock markets. XTCC creates a bridge between blue carbon projects and

the capital markets, enabling an asset class for the Beyond Net Zero world.

Blue carbon is carbon captured by the world's ocean and coastal ecosystems, including mangroves that can, through sequestration - taking carbon in - provide a natural way of reducing the impact of greenhouse gases on earth’s atmosphere. Coastal systems such as mangroves sequester high amounts of carbon quickly and sustainably (over millions of years). In fact, mangroves are ten times more effective at sequestering carbon than any other type of forestry, with a multitude of associated benefits such as clean water, food security, and protection against extreme weather events.

Seth Elliot, XTCC CEO said: “To truly move beyond Net Zero, we must combat global warming via significant nature-based project investments in ocean protection. By introducing Blue Carbon based listed investments, we aim to stimulate interest and generate liquidity to support the funding of blue carbon projects, redefine trust in the carbon market, and stimulate climate investments crucial for saving the planet.”

Lady Merle said: “Our oceans are the lungs of the world, playing a crucial role in producing oxygen and absorbing carbon dioxide and waste. Thriving mangrove ecosystems not only sustain the natural world but also support and enrich the communities that live alongside. On the negative side, when these important coastal systems are damaged, they emit enormous amounts of carbon into the atmosphere, contributing to climate change. As such, it is essential to protect and conserve mangroves and other coastal habitats, for the benefit of the climate and as importantly, to protect the communities that depend on them to survive and thrive”.

Silvio Pupo-Casco, Logos Capital Group said: "Investing in natural capital and purchasing high-integrity carbon credits can often be complex and opaque. Through our joint venture with XTCC, we aim to simplify and clarify this process, ensuring that investors know exactly what they are getting for their money. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies, we will restore trust in critical natural capital and ecosystem service investments, particularly in the realm of blue carbon." He continued, “Our new blue carbon investment instrument is designed to exceed current market standards for transparency and reporting. By setting new benchmarks for accountability and integrity, we are committed to offering unparalleled clarity and reliability in the carbon credit markets. This next-generation investment vehicle is poised to revolutionize global capital markets, driving significant impact in blue finance."