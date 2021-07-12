Xpansiv Reports One Billionth Credit Processed Through EMA, Announces ACR Integration

Xpansiv, the global marketplace for Intelligent Commodities™, today announced that more than one billion environmental credits have been processed through EMA, its multi-registry ESG portfolio management system, since EMA was acquired in December 2019. The company also announced an agreement to integrate American Carbon Registry (ACR) with EMA, expanding the number of registries accessible through the platform.
EMA aggregates portfolio positions from ten environmental registries into a single access point, enabling market participants to analyze, report, monitor, manage, trade, and forward schedule energy and environmental inventory in a unified account structure. Position and portfolio valuations are updated daily with closing prices from Xpansiv market CBL, the leading spot exchange for energy, environmental, and ESG commodities.
Streamlining complex workflows—including forward scheduling—from a single platform results in significant time savings for corporate sustainability managers and other market participants.
“This billion-asset milestone, along with the addition of ACR to our multi-registry platform, underscores EMA’s position as the leading portfolio management system in rapidly expanding ESG markets,” said Paul Sestili, Xpansiv Head of XPortfolio. “EMA provides seamless integration with CBL for trading renewable energy and environmental products—like the GEO™ and N-GEO™ contracts we recently launched. The growth since we incorporated EMA into our platform has been extraordinary.”
EMA makes it easy to manage environmental registries and myriad asset classes from a single, streamlined interface. It provides complete product-lifecycle management, comprehensive support for environmental programs, and a streamlined process to trade ESG products on CBL.
“We are thrilled to be integrating ACR onto our platform,” said Andrew Pisano, Head of XRegistries. “The Xpansiv-ACR combination will provide even more value for our collective customer base. We are continuously looking to partner with registries and standards to offer high-quality, ESG-inclusive commodities and liquidity.”
The addition of ACR provides complete coverage of GEO-approved registries to support physical delivery of CME Group’s CBL Global Emissions Offset Futures contracts, the first of which was settled June 30.
“As voluntary carbon market demand surges to record levels, ACR is excited to link with EMA to facilitate market access for its account holders to offer and purchase credits across a broad range of participants,” said Lauren Nichols, ACR Compliance Director.
“EMA has become the unified portfolio management platform for all ESG-inclusive assets, and the partnership with ACR only strengthens that position,” Sestili added. “We will continue to expand our capabilities to accommodate the massive scale of activity on the platform, and to meet the demands of our climate-minded customers.”
The growth of transactions on the EMA platform reflects strong volume on CBL; the exchange recently announced record quarterly volumes exceeding 25 million metric tons of CO2e traded in Q2 2021, up 393% from the same quarter in 2020.