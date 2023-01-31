Xetra ETF & ETP Statistics 2022: High Growth Rates For ETFs With Focus On Sustainability, Commodities, And Banking Sector

- ETF trading turnover on Xetra rises by 14 per cent to new record level of €232.8 billion
- Deutsche Börse records highest listing activity since launch of ETF & ETP segment with 480 new product admissions
- Xetra remains Europe's largest ETF exchange by number of products and trading volume
The trading volume in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Xetra reached €232.8 billion last year, the highest annual turnover to date since the ETF segment was launched in 2000 (+14 per cent; 2021: €205.1 billion). Xetra was thus once again the leading ETF trading venue among all European exchanges.
The number of products listed in the segment also increased significantly in 2022, reaching 2,002 ETFs at the end of the year (+245 ETFs; 2021: 1,757 ETFs). With a total of 273 new ETF admissions, Deutsche Börse also recorded the highest listing activity since the segment was established.
Sustainable ETF range continues to grow
Despite the challenging market environment with declining equity markets, the assets invested in the ETF segment decreased only slightly by 6 per cent at the end of December 2022 and, at €1.02 trillion, were only slightly below the previous record level of €1.1 trillion from the year before.
"As in previous years, sustainable ETFs were one of the particular growth drivers," says Stephan Kraus, Head of the ETF & ETP Segment at Deutsche Börse. With 198 products, these accounted for the largest share of new admissions in Deutsche Börse's ETF segment. At the end of the year, a total of 733 sustainability-focused ETFs were tradable on Xetra. Assets managed by ESG ETFs stood at €236.5 billion at the end of December 2022, up 18 per cent year-on-year (December 2021: €200.7 billion). Trading turnover of ESG ETFs increased by 11 per cent to €37.3 billion (2021: €33.6 billion).
High trading volume growth in commodity and bank ETFs
In terms of trading volume, commodity ETFs in particular achieved high growth rates compared to the previous year. At 48 per cent, the growth of this asset class was significantly higher than the corresponding growth rates of equity ETFs (+15 per cent) and bond ETFs (+5 per cent). However, with a turnover volume of €196 billion, equity ETFs were still by far the most important asset class, ahead of bonds (€32.6 billion) and commodities (€2.9 billion).
Among the sector ETFs with the highest turnover, bank ETFs in particular recorded strong trading interest last year with a growth rate of 73 per cent and a turnover of €5.1 billion (2021: €2.9 billion). ETFs on energy stocks were also in high demand, with turnover growth of 119 per cent to €1.7 billion (2021: €777 million), as were ETFs on industrial goods, with turnover growth of 98 per cent to €854 million (2021: €431 million).
Record product growth for ETCs and ETNs
In the area of exchange-traded products (ETPs), under which exchange-traded commodities (ETCs) and exchange-traded notes (ETNs) are summarised, Deutsche Börse also achieved a new record in product growth in 2022. With 207 new admissions, investors now have 424 ETPs at their disposal, the largest selection since the segment was launched.
The categories with the highest turnover in the past year again included ETPs on precious metals with a trading turnover of €9.0 billion (+12 per cent; 2021: €8.0 billion), of which gold ETCs alone accounted for €7.8 billion. In addition, ETPs on cryptocurrencies also recorded high trading activity of €6.1 billion (2021: €12.6 billion), although this was heavily affected by the ongoing crypto winter, with a decline of 52 per cent year-on-year. In this category, ETNs on Bitcoin were the turnover favourites last year with a trading turnover of €3.9 billion.
More facts and figures can be found in the ETF statistics 2022.