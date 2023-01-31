Xetra ETF & ETP Statistics 2022: High Growth Rates For ETFs With Focus On Sustainability, Commodities, And Banking Sector

"As in previous years, sustainable ETFs were one of the particular growth drivers," says Stephan Kraus, Head of the ETF & ETP Segment at Deutsche Börse. With 198 products, these accounted for the largest share of new admissions in Deutsche Börse's ETF segment. At the end of the year, a total of 733 sustainability-focused ETFs were tradable on Xetra. Assets managed by ESG ETFs stood at €236.5 billion at the end of December 2022, up 18 per cent year-on-year (December 2021: €200.7 billion). Trading turnover of ESG ETFs increased by 11 per cent to €37.3 billion (2021: €33.6 billion).