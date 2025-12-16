Xceptor Introduces AI Innovations To Automate Upgrade Checks And Transform Exceptions Handling - New Upgrade Toolkit For On-Premises Solutions And AI Agent For Saas Provides Clients With Faster Time To Value While Reducing Deployment Risk

Xceptor , a global leader in data automation for capital markets, today announced significant AI-powered enhancements to its solution delivery operations, designed to speed up deployment and minimise associated risk. The new capabilities include an enhanced upgrade toolkit for on-premises environments and ai-exceptions-bot, an AI agent for SaaS updates within the Xceptor Data Automation Platform. By streamlining solution delivery, Xceptor enables financial institutions to access innovation and reduce technical debt faster, while strengthening operational resilience, agility, and compliance across the trade lifecycle.

Built with AI, the upgrade toolkit performs a precise analysis of Xceptor configuration files and automates over 30 manual checks to identify potential breaking changes before upgrades occur. This proactive approach reduces risk and manual effort, improves accuracy, and decreases time to market, delivering a smoother upgrade experience for clients.

ai-exceptions-bot transforms exceptions handling and increases confidence in SaaS deployments. Acting autonomously, the agent detects software regressions and recommends fixes for an Xceptor engineer to review and implement. This accelerates release cycles while reducing manual checks, bringing faster updates to clients without compromising quality. As part of Xceptor’s advanced quality assurance toolkit for SaaS, ai-exceptions-bot leverages platform telemetry to deliver updates efficiently and minimise delivery risk.

“AI has long been part of Xceptor’s DNA, and we see enormous value in using it to deliver faster innovation to our clients,” said Dan Reid, CTO and Founder at Xceptor. “This is particularly impactful in capital markets, where institutions often struggle to move at speed due to complex infrastructure and stringent regulatory requirements. Being able to respond rapidly to our clients’ needs enables them to transform their operations and meet new demands faster. This is a good example of how we apply AI only where it truly excels - solving real-world challenges today without compromising transparency or control.”