World’s First AI-Powered Company Deal-Flow Search Engine, mnAI, Launches For UK Investors

- mnAI reduces the time it takes to identify acquisition, investment and merger opportunities from months to minutes
- Platform launches with 7.2bn data points covering 6.4m UK companies and 37m officer profiles
- mnAI updates in real-time, adding 100m data points a week and replaces SIC code searching with natural language search
- Platform harnesses predictive AI modelling to provide future valuations
Built for the investment and acquisition markets, mnAI, a new AI-powered company intelligence platform, has launched in the UK today. mnAI reduces the time it takes companies and individuals to identify and understand relevant businesses from months to minutes.
With over 250 search parameters, mnAI subscribers can avoid hundreds of hours of manual research and benefit from the proprietary technology to anticipate financial growth, discover true peer analysis and find online reputational, financial and combined credit scores. mnAI also enables map-based location searches as well as sector and industry competitor research and analysis.
Harnessing over 55 million financial records of UK companies from the last 10-year period, mnAI uses a combination of Bayesian mathematics and Random Forest Modelling to power predictive algorithms that allow users to determine future-based EBITDA and DCF valuations.
Standard Industry Classification (SIC) codes are no longer fit for purpose. mnAI’s natural language keyword search engine removes the SIC code guess work by enabling users to search for exact keywords or phrases associated with the sector they’re looking into easily and efficiently.
The platform autonomously tracks 37.1 million Director, Shareholder, Officer and PSC profiles in real time – creating rich insight with visual mapped connections. These visual charts also track balance sheets, profit and loss, creditors, debtors, debt, shareholders, connections, contacts and introductions.
mnAI also has free-draw mapping technology which enables users to create bespoke geographical searches based on specific locations rather than postcode or town. With the ability to run multiple areas as standard, searching for future targets has never been easier.
On the launch of mnAI, John Cushing, CEO and Founder said, “From first-hand experience, I know how painful and time consuming it can be to identify companies for investment and acquisition. With mnAI we have created a technology platform that empowers decision making. We’ve ripped up the rule book, streamlining the entire process for identifying and understanding a target business from months to minutes.”