Worldline Transforms Carrefour Proximité Customers’ Smartphones To Reduce Store Waiting Times With Its WL Scan & Pay Solution

Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a global leader in payment services, has extended Scan & Go to nine Carrefour Proximité stores in March 2022.
The past two years have seen a ramp-up in the pace of developments in which Worldline was already actively involved, leading to more digital payments and the growth of e-commerce. In France, the use of mobile payments has doubled over the last two years and half of French people intend to use their smartphones to pay for items in stores [1]. Furthermore, 76% of consumers would choose not to buy an item if they had to wait too long at checkout [2].
An innovative and safe experience for retailers
The collaboration between Worldline and Carrefour’s convenience store network responds to the new challenges within the customer experience, with consumers’ increased expectations of their in-store experience and the payment sector itself subject to constant change.
The solution developed by Worldline offers retailers complete peace of mind when making sales, while also responding to new market expectations and reducing consumer frustration.
A straightforward solution for an improved consumer buying experience
Scan&Go, which uses the WL Scan & Pay solution, is an in-store self-scanning app. For the first time, Carrefour Proximité customers can do their shopping completely autonomously at a number of the chain’s stores using a web app that opens in just a few seconds in any mobile web browser without the need for downloads. The app works in off-line mode for the duration of the customer’s shopping. An internet connection is not needed until the point of payment. The customer’s smartphone experience consists of four stages:
- Scan a QR code on entering the store to access the web app
- Scan the items chosen
- Pay using their smartphone
- Show their receipt upon leaving the store
The app is intuitive, easy to use and practical, meaning shoppers do not have to go through checkout, and delivers an innovative solution that meets consumers’ expectations.
Eric Thomas, Project manager—IT coordination at Carrefour Proximité, comments: “The way in which we shop and pay for goods and services has changed dramatically. The health crisis has only increased the pace of change that was already happening, and contactless payment or payment by mobile phone have become essential services for customers of these stores."
“Worldline is pleased and proud to be working with Carrefour Proximité on implementing digital tools able to respond to its customers’ expectations and ensure secure payments,” stresses Ariane Pottlitzer, Head of Digital Services & Products at Worldline.
[2] Haris Interactive Study, 2017