Worldline Teams Up With Microsoft To Futureproof Online Businesses Against Fraud

Worldline [Euronext: WLN], the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry and number 4 worldwide, today announced it has partnered with Microsoft to integrate Dynamics 365 Fraud Protection into Worldline’s digital commerce payments suite.
Online fraud increased significantly during the recent pandemic and economic downturn, with losses of an estimated $12 billion worldwide. It is not only widespread, but increasingly sophisticated, as the recent cyber-attack on Colonial Pipeline has shown. Fortunately, criminals often leave traceable ‘fingerprints’ on fraudulent transactions. Screening every transaction to determine whether there were any signs of fraudulent activity present would be impossible without technology such as the adaptive artificial intelligence (AI) that powers Microsoft Dynamics 365 Fraud Protection.
Dynamics 365 is a large portfolio of enterprise-level products covering sales, marketing, finance, commerce, supply chain, HR and more, including Fraud Protection. The integration will also enable a mixture of pre-set fraud controls and adaptive AI that can learn to better identify fraud both on a client’s own site and as part of a globe-spanning fraud protection network. Worldline’s clients will be able to see Dynamics 365 Fraud Protection working in real time thanks to an intuitive user interface (UI), and users can easily balance fraud prevention with customer friction through a comprehensive dashboard that analyses false positives, optimizes rules to increase acceptance, and uses a virtual fraud analyst interface to calculate risk appetite to balance customer friction and fraud catch rate.
Panteha Pedram, Director of Fraud and Risk Products at Worldline, said of the integration: “Microsoft are world leaders across dozens of digital industries, and after extensive reviews of the available anti-fraud solutions we have found that they are the ideal partner to bring fraud prevention technology to all of our customers. We take fraud extremely seriously, and because of the size of our client-base and the power of Microsoft’s solution we are confident that we will make a sizable dent in online fraud and futureproof online businesses.”
Robin Brenner, Sr. Director of Dynamics 365 Fraud Protection at Microsoft, said of the integration: “Worldline is a global leader in payments and transactional services, and Microsoft looks forward to partnering with them to bring our modern, cloud-native fraud protection solution to their global customer base. Dynamics 365 Fraud Protection builds upon the technology that protects Microsoft’s businesses, from Azure to Xbox, and combines advanced adaptive AI with a global fraud protection network spanning millions of users, to help businesses combat both criminal and friendly fraud, while maximizing profits. The specialized integration between Worldline and Microsoft will evolve the landscape for payments and transactional services and bring the best of both worlds to our customers.”
Worldline and Microsoft have made significant investments to create a truly specialized solution, integrating Dynamics 365 into Worldline’s global Merchant Services platform. This will allow any of Worldline’s customers to start using it without the need to spend time on deployment or onboarding, meaning a seamless integration and no impact to the customer experience.