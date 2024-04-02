Worldline Strengthens Ties With ASDA, The UK’s Third-Largest Grocery Retailer - Enhanced Payment Solution Expands For Growing Omnichannel Demands

Worldline (Euronext: WLN), a global leader in payment services, announces the extension of its 16-year partnership with ASDA, the UK’s third-largest supermarket group, to deliver a full omnichannel payment solution, for an initial period of five years.

As the UK witnesses a significant surge in online food and grocery shopping – projected to rise from £25.3 billion in 2022 to £29.3 billion in 2025 (Statista) – ASDA is strategically investing in enhancing the user experience for its 18 million weekly customers.

To ensure a seamless payment experience for ASDA’s customers, the entire payment process chain is consolidated under Worldline as a single provider. ASDA integrates Worldline's omnichannel payment solution, including terminals, acquiring services, and smart routing through Worldline Payment Orchestration, to enhance the customer experience and operational efficiency for approximately 800,000 weekly deliveries.

By collaborating with Worldline, ASDA anticipates gaining valuable insights about their customers, empowering them to tailor their offerings to better meet evolving needs. This partnership is expected to significantly increase transactions through Worldline’s payment gateway. Among these transactions, the majority will occur in-store, complemented by a substantial number of online purchases.

Worldline's solution is designed to ensure stable acceptance and high-quality standards both in-store and online, with end-to-end capabilities covering gateway and hardware. This full omnichannel solution will enable ASDA to offer a seamless user experience to its customers across all channels.

By introducing Worldline’s Smart Routing, ASDA gains control over their card acquiring flows, enabling them to choose the most suitable acquirer for each transaction. This enhances resilience and customer experience while optimising costs by selecting the most cost-efficient options among acquiring partners.

Lee Jones, Chief Executive Officer, Worldline Merchant Services UK , commented: "Extending our partnership with ASDA is a tremendous boost and an honour for Worldline, particularly in the retail grocery sector. By continuing to place their trust in us and utilising the full range of services we offer, ASDA is demonstrating that our payment solution is not only a market leader but also ideally suited to meet the needs of large grocery retailers."