Worldline Strengthens Long-Term Partnership With PSA To Deliver Next-Generation Payments In Austria

Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a European leader in payment services, strengthens its long-term partnership with PSA Payment Services Austria GmbH (PSA), the key player in the development of full service payment solutions in Austria. Worldline will support PSA in upgrading to a next-generation payments platform, delivering enhanced scalability, resilience, security, and future-ready capabilities aligned with European standards.

Worldline’s next-generation, cloud-based and API-enabled payment platforms deliver scalable payment processing while ensuring agility in deploying new functionalities. PSA plays a central role in Austria’s payments ecosystem, providing mission-critical payment services for financial institutions and ensuring secure and reliable payment transactions at national scale.

By anchoring the solution in Worldline’s European sovereign cloud, PSA can modernise its payments infrastructure without compromising on critical areas like continuity, stability, security, or resilience. While providing the benefits of scale, this approach maintains a strong focus on serving the specific needs and payment preferences of the Austrian community. This collaboration sets a new benchmark for payments across Austria, as Worldline and PSA combine the benefits of scalable, resilient, and secure next-generation payment technology.

“The ambitious project we are launching with Worldline marks a major milestone in our long-term strategy,” says David Ostah, Co-CEO at PSA. “It is one of the most important initiatives for the coming decade, enabling us to pursue our growth ambitions, enhance our product and service offering, and provide our customers with a modern, resilient and fully sovereign European next-generation cloud solution, while continuing to meet the specific regulatory and Austrian market requirements.”

Madalena Cascais Tomé, Group Chief Processing & Financial Institutions Officer at Worldline, added: “We are proud that PSA has chosen Worldline as its trusted partner of choice. We sincerely thank the PSA team for their confidence and trust, and we are fully committed to supporting their future strategy with best-in-class solutions, continuous innovation, and deep payments expertise.”



