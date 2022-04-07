Worldline Selected By Monoprix For Its New Omnichannel Payment Platform Across All Of Its Stores

Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a global leader in payment services, has been chosen by Monoprix to roll out its payment platform across all 700 of its stores in 250 towns in France. The roll-out includes its six retail chains: Monoprix, monop’, monop’daily, monop’beauty, monop’station and Naturalia.
Monoprix has selected Worldline’s omnichannel platform in order to offer its customers the most fluid and seamless payment experience across all points of contact.
In store, customers now expect their favourite retailers to offer the simplest and quickest buying experience possible. The Worldline platform delivers on these demands and will enable Monoprix customers to benefit from an easy, personalised and perfectly secure buying experience, drawing on Worldline’s recognised expertise as a European market leader in payment solutions.
Worldline’s omnichannel solution, combining in-store and mobile payment acceptance, backed up by its scalable platform, makes it possible to unify all payments and respond to new omnichannel consumer behaviour, by means of innovative solutions.
Worldline is currently rolling out its platform to the world’s biggest retailers. This will enable them to optimise their revenues while facilitating and improving cross-selling opportunities and enhancing customer loyalty and overall satisfaction.
“We have decided to put our trust in Worldline because of its ability to provide support in rolling out a proven digital payment solution, and also because it has been able to offer and implement innovations that make our customers’ payment experience even more fluid,” comments Thomas Sellem, IT Director at Monoprix.
“Worldline is proud to be working with such an iconic and prestigious French brand. We are delighted to be helping improve the customer experience across all of Monoprix’s sales channels and at all of its stores in France, by offering a one-stop solution that will be rolled out and fully operational by the end of 2022” says Guillaume Pascal, Head of Global Sales and Verticals at Worldline.