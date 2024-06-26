Worldline Partners With Preferred Hotels & Resorts To Enhance Payment Solutions For Luxury Hospitality Segment

Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a global leader in payment services, has announced a strategic partnership with Preferred Hotels & Resorts, a globally renowned brand dedicated to supporting independent luxury hotels, resorts, and residences for over 50 years. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in streamlining payment processes and elevating the guest experience within the luxury hospitality segment, benefiting more than 600 member properties across 80 countries.

Through this alliance, Worldline aims to offer a broad range of solutions, including eCommerce and Acquiring services, with a strong focus on Europe, to meet and exceed the expectations of hospitality customers. The integration of Worldline's best-in-class payment technology is poised to enhance the guest journey across Preferred Hotels & Resorts' expansive network of independent luxury hotels, resorts, and residences.

Michael Osgood, Vice President of Alliance Partnership Marketing for Preferred Hotels & Resorts, emphasised the high potential of this collaboration. “Through our strategic alliance with Worldline, Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ member properties are well-positioned to take the guest experience even further,” said Osgood. “Worldline provides fast and reliable transaction processing, empowering hoteliers to boost guest satisfaction and revenue while benefiting from the efficiencies of managing a single payment platform.”

Linda Groot, Global Head of Hospitality at Worldline, expressed the company's commitment to the European payment partner role for the hospitality industry, offering a full-service package completely integrated into the hotel infrastructure. "Our partnership with Preferred Hotels & Resorts signifies an important milestone for us, as it demonstrates Worldline’s dedication to delivering seamless and efficient payment solutions, enabling hotels to meet their omnichannel goals and enhance the guest experience."

The partnership between Worldline and Preferred Hotels & Resorts sets the stage for a seamless integration of payment solutions and an enhanced guest journey within the luxury hospitality sector, demonstrating a commitment to delivering exceptional services and driving enhanced guest satisfaction.