Worldline Partners With Fintech manager.one To Offer To Corporate Cardholders A Seamless Experience For Managing Their Business Expenses

Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a global leader in payment services, and fintech manager.one, winner of this year Worldline’s E-Payments Challenge, signed a partnership to smartly manage expense policies on corporate cards. The partnership will combine Worldline’s pan-European Card Issuing Processing platform and manager.one expertise into business expense management.

This white label solution will enable banks to take a web and mobile banking experience to the next level, simplifying the issuing and management of business cards for their customers. Cardholders will see the management of their business expenses facilitated and will save time avoiding low-value tasks, bringing more productivity at the end of the year.

Better controlling and forecasting employees’ expenses have always been key challenges for organisations to which banks can definitely answer and support their clients bringing value-added services. This solution will enable companies to improve their efficiency related to business expense management thanks to an easier collection and analysis of receipts (OCR* technologies), the capability to identify suspicious expenses declarations and generate virtual cards ; this leading to fraud and costs reductions.

These functionalities will be empowered by the Worldline’s card issuing processing platform, which already manages more than 126M cards and processes circa 10BN transactions for financial institutions across Europe.



Christophe L’Helguen, Division Manager Issuing Processing at Worldline Financial Services : “Innovation being one of our core values at Worldline and as a leader in issuing & transaction processing within Europe, we constantly look for partners who share our vision to unleash the potential of our issuing solutions. With manager.one, we will be able to offer our customers an end-to-end and cost-efficient white-label solution to manage corporate cards and business expenses”.