Worldline Partners With DNB Bank ASA To Enable Swift Connectivity To TARGET Instant Payment Settlement

Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a global leader in payment services, partners with DNB Bank ASA, the largest financial services group in Norway. DNB will leverage Worldline's Swift Instant Connectivity to TIPS (TARGET Instant Payment Settlement) to enhance its payment infrastructure and provide seamless, reliable and real-time payment services to its clients.

Worldline’s Swift Service Bureau (SSB) ensures secure and efficient connectivity to TIPS, employing a robust and highly reliable technical infrastructure designed to meet the demands of instant payments and the required service level as driven by the EU Instant Payments regulation. By choosing Worldline’s solution, DNB is equipped to deliver faster, more efficient international pan-European payments and uninterrupted service to individuals, businesses and institutions.

Future-proof connectivity

The solution connects banks to pan-European market infrastructures, which increases their overall reach for instant payments throughout the EU and directly contributes to their long-term growth. Additionally, the Swift connectivity is fully managed by Worldline, and the service is completely aligned with the Eurosystem’s standards, providing secure and compliant connectivity while delivering exceptional performance.

Positioning for broader market impact

This long-term partnership underlines Worldline's growing presence in the Nordic financial market, cementing its position as a trusted partner for outsourcing advanced, real-time payment solutions. As a trusted partner, Worldline aims to support other banks in the region, encouraging them to consider outsourcing payment services to improve efficiency and ensure readiness for instant payments.

"Worldline is proud to partner with DNB and empower their connectivity to TIPS with our SwiftNet Instant Connectivity," said Sheri Brandon Head of New Business, Financial Services at Worldline. "This collaboration reflects our commitment to empowering financial institutions in the Nordics with state-of-the-art payment solutions that drive innovation and growth."

"In today’s fast-paced financial landscape, instant and reliable payments are becoming more and more relevant" said Jari Jakobsen, Swift Tech Lead at DNB. " Worldline is a perfect fit for DNB when implementing SwiftNet Instant for TIPS, enabling our customers to perform secure and reliable real-time payments in Euro. We look forward to a close and proactive relationship with Worldline.”



