Worldline Named One Of The Times Top 50 Employers For Gender Equality 2024 - For The Third Year In A Row In The UK

Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a global leader in payment services, announces that its UK entity, Worldline IT Services UK Limited has been listed as one of The Times Top 50 Employers for Gender Equality 2024, for its commitment to addressing gender inequalities in the workplace.

The Times Top 50 Employers for Gender Equality is the UK’s most highly profiled and well-established list of employers taking action and making gender equality part of their business strategy at all levels. While progress has been made to reduce inequalities in the workplace, gender inequalities are still prevalent in UK workplaces today, especially in times of economic disruption.

Business in the Community (BITC) has been running The Times Top 50 for 14 years, as part of its Gender Equality work, which focuses on equality for all genders and those who do not identify as a gender. The organisations featured in the list have taken a proactive approach to stamp out inequalities in their workplaces by creating action plans to address disparities ranging from pay to progression.

Applicants were assessed on the work they do to remove gender inequalities in the workplace, from flexible working to family friendly policies to pay, reward, and progression at work.

This is the third year in a row that Worldline UK has achieved this prestigious accolade.

Worldline is committed to making sure every colleague feels included and accepted. In 2020, Worldline IT Services UK Limited established its thriving Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Networks, each with Executive Sponsors. At Group level, Worldline UNITE, run by volunteers, is also open to all. UNITE aims to contribute to creating an inclusive culture, raising issues and sharing ideas. It provides information about Worldline’s strategy, policy and developments. Employees across the UK have embraced these networks, with numerous events and webinars organised over the last four years to give people opportunities to learn more, engage and connect.

Worldline’s priority is to ensure that employees feel empowered and are encouraged to perform at their best in a diverse, inclusive and inspiring workplace. Worldline has developed a comprehensive action plan to anchor fairness and transparency in its employees’ journey to better attract, retain, empower and develop women in the company, supported by its Trust 2025 CSR program.

Johnny Astbury, CEO of Worldline IT Services UK Limited said: “We’re really humbled to receive a place on The Times Top 50 Employers for Gender Equality for the third year running. At the heart of our strategy we focus on our people and our planet. Embracing uniqueness and valuing all genders is a way of being, woven into everything we do. This public recognition highlights our pursuit of creating an environment in the workplace that truly is one of inclusion and diversity.”

