Worldline Launches One Commerce In The UK, Enabling Enterprise Merchants To Unify Payments Across All Channels

Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a European leader in payment services, today announced the commercial availability of Worldline One Commerce in the United Kingdom. This launch introduces a unified commerce solution designed to support enterprise merchants in delivering consistent and frictionless customer journeys across online, mobile, in-store, and self-service channels.

Worldline One Commerce brings together Worldline’s existing payment services and operational capabilities within a consolidated back office, enabling enterprise businesses to manage transactions across all channels through a unified operational point of access. By centralising payments data and reporting, the solution improves visibility, simplifies operations and supports more efficient day-to-day management.

The UK is the first market where Worldline One Commerce is commercially available. This initial deployment marks an important step in the progressive introduction of a solution. One Commerce has been designed to operate consistently across multiple European markets, supporting enterprise merchants as they scale their activities across borders, in line with Worldline’s broader unified commerce roadmap.

Built to meet the requirements of large and international merchants, Worldline One Commerce supports a wide range of omnichannel use cases, including Click & Collect, cross-channel returns, subscriptions, and unified reporting. It enables merchants to connect physical and digital channels while maintaining consistent payment performance, compliance, and operational flexibility.

Commenting on the announcement, David Gebhardt, Head of Enterprise at Worldline, said “Enterprise merchants increasingly need to manage complex payment environments while delivering seamless experiences across all channels. With Worldline One Commerce, we provide UK merchants with a unified payments foundation that simplifies operations, supports consistent customer journeys, and is built to scale across Europe.”

UK enterprise merchants typically operate separate payment platforms for e-commerce and physical stores, often relying on multiple providers with limited cross-channel visibility. This fragmentation increases operational effort and slows the deployment of new customer journeys. Worldline One Commerce addresses these challenges by providing a unified point of access for payments and operations, while preserving flexibility in acquiring models.

Key capabilities available with the UK launch include:

Unified payment management across online and in-store channels through one back office

Simplified reconciliation, reporting, and operational oversight

Flexible acquiring models, combining Worldline acquiring with third-party acquirers

Support for local payment methods and market preferences to optimise conversion

Omnichannel customer journeys enabling faster deployment of new services

The launch of Worldline One Commerce in the UK reinforces Worldline’s approach to building a unified commerce solution designed to support enterprise merchants on a pan-European scale.