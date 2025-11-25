Worldline Launches Android SmartPOS In The UK To Simplify Payment Operations For Small Businesses

Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a European leader in payment services, has announced the UK launch of Android SmartPOS, an Android-based payment platform designed for small and medium-sized merchants that goes beyond traditional payment terminals.

Android SmartPOS combines secure payment acceptance with the flexibility of the Android ecosystem, giving merchants access to a wide range of business applications through the SmartPOS Store. This transforms a payment terminal into a connected business tool, helping merchants simplify operations, enhance customer engagement, and adapt to changing needs.

"Small & Medium Businesses (SMB) tell us they're tired of juggling multiple vendors for payments, loyalty, and customer data," said Habib Ansari, UK Country Head – SMB at Worldline. "Android SmartPOS brings it all together on one terminal. One solution. Real growth."

The platform launches with key features including secure payment processing, POS Advertising that turns idle terminals into digital displays for customer engagement and promotions, and Smart Engage, which enables merchants to collect instant feedback through on-screen surveys. The platform also includes a built-in Mini Cashier, allowing merchants to manage their product catalogue, create shopping baskets, and streamline sales directly on the terminal.

Merchants benefit from instant setup, self-service management, and UK-based support. Android SmartPOS is fully integrated with Worldline’s UK acquiring services, enabling acceptance of all major card schemes with next-working-day settlement. Fast and reliable payouts help small businesses improve cash flow and manage daily operations more efficiently.

Android SmartPOS also opens the door to a growing ecosystem of third-party business applications. Beyond the Worldline-developed tools available today, the platform enables external developers and service providers to publish their own apps - across areas such as EV charging, vending, hospitality and more. These offerings are already in use in 16 European markets, and as the programme expands, UK merchants will soon benefit from a similar range of partner applications tailored to their industry need.

Android SmartPOS is available now on the Saturn 1000F2. To learn more visit Worldline's website.