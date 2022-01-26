Worldline Joins Spreedly’s Partnership Program For Payment Service Providers

Worldline, the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry and #4 player worldwide, and Spreedly, the provider of the leading Payment Orchestration platform, announced today that Worldline has joined the Spreedly Payment Service Provider Program.
Spreedly’s Partnership Program was created to further support a vision for a diversified and inclusive payments ecosystem — one offering connectivity and flexibility for all players, including payment service providers globally. Through Spreedly’s unique position as the leading payments orchestration layer — and building on its over 120+ available integrations — this program helps drive faster customer acquisition, stronger revenue growth for its participants, and increased value to merchants, platforms, and other shared customers.
The Partnership Program includes a strategic level of relationship, the Preferred Partner tier. Spreedly and Preferred Partners like Worldline engage closely to build better, more holistic payments solutions. By partnering with Spreedly, PSPs further extend their global reach and accelerate the onboarding of new merchants and platforms — cutting the time to transaction from weeks to days.
“Our partner program supports our strategy of building an inclusive payments ecosystem where all participants are welcome,” said Rohan Bairat, Senior Vice President of Sales with Spreedly. “This partnership provides fast-growing businesses -merchants, platforms, and marketplaces -streamlined access to Worldline’s powerful payment processing solutions through Spreedly’s Payments Orchestration platform.”
“The partnership between Worldline and Spreedly provides enterprise businesses with unrivalled access to key global ecommerce growth corridors for payments acceptance. Worldline’s position in the payments value chain ensures optimization of payments in both traditional and emerging markets, allowing merchants to increase success rates and fuel revenue growth.” said Nathan Salisbury, Head of Indirect Sales with Worldline.
More information about the Partner Program is available at https://www.spreedly.com/psp-partnership-program.