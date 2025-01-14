Worldline Extends Long-Term Partnership With KBC For Issuing Services

Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a global leader in payment services, has announced a long-term extension of its existing partnership with KBC/CBC, one of the leading financial groups in Europe. With this agreement, Worldline will continue to provide issuing and transaction processing services through its broad services portfolio in the Belgian market. With a clear focus on co-creation, Worldline will proactively contribute to evolve and match KBC’s innovative ambitions.

The six-year agreement is built on both Worldline's customer-centric solutions and the established partnership of trust and collaboration between Worldline and KBC. As one of Belgium's leading banks and a significant player on the international banking stage, it is vital for KBC that its services and products continue to develop and evolve alongside market requirements and customer demands. With Worldline’s robust and reliable issuing service portfolio and its deep understanding of client needs and market trends, KBC can work closely with an industry-leading partner that drives continual improvement, innovation and growth.

This announcement reinforces Worldline’s presence in the Belgian market and stands as an example of its capabilities in supporting financial institutions globally.

Ivo De Meersman, General Manager Payments & Cards at KBC: “We are delighted to have signed an extension of our existing partnership with Worldline. We find value in working closely with an established partner who provides industry-leading payment services and deeply understands our requirements and expectations. We look forward to continue working together to reach our goals and add greater value for our customers long-term.”

Alessandro Baroni, Head of Financial Services at Worldline: “The signing of this significant extension with KBC not only solidifies the collaborative relationship between Worldline and KBC but also stands as a prime example of how Worldline approaches and develops partnerships. As a global industry leader, Worldline values reliability, flexibility, and service excellence. We are thrilled to continue to work alongside KBC and demonstrate the potential of our offerings on a regional and international scale.”