Worldline Ensures Timely Regulatory Compliance For Anadolubank Nederland N.V. By Providing Cloud-Based Instant Payments

Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a global leader in payment services, has signed a contract with Anadolubank Nederland N.V. for its cloud-based instant payments solution. This partnership will enable Anadolubank to seamlessly comply with the new EU Instant Payments regulation. The five-year agreement signifies a potential path forward for other mid-size banks, aiming to stay compliant while accelerating their digital transformation.

By adopting Worldline’s cloud-based instant payments solution, Anadolubank Nederland N.V will be able to send and receive instant payments as mandated by the new EU regulatory requirements for instant payments. In addition to instant payments processing, the bank also contracted Worldline’s value-added services for customer sanction screening and stand-in funds check. The comprehensive features of Worldline’s offering will allow Anadolubank Nederland N.V to offer secure, reliable, real-time fund transfers for its customers.

Revolutionising instant payments for mid-size banks

Worldline’s cloud-based instant payments solution is designed to meet the unique needs of mid-size banks, providing a comprehensive suite of services that ensure compliance, efficiency, scalability and a fast time-to-market. Key features of this solution include:

Processing in the cloud enables clients to handle instant payment transactions with ease while ensuring timely compliance with the SEPA Credit Transfer Instant (SCT Inst) scheme.

Smarter, quicker onboarding simplifies integration and deployment processes, reducing time-to-market.

simplifies integration and deployment processes, reducing time-to-market. API connectivity streamlines integration and minimises effort, maximising efficiency for banks.

streamlines integration and minimises effort, maximising efficiency for banks. Sandbox environment provides a safe testing space for clients to better adopt and adapt to the new solution.

Stand-in funds check ensures the bank is operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, offering continuous service availability.

Sheri Brandon, Head of New Business, Financial Services at Worldline: "We are excited to welcome Anadolubank Nederland N.V. This partnership shows our commitment to providing mid-size banks with innovative, efficient, and scalable payment solutions. By leveraging our comprehensive suite of services, Anadolubank Nederland N.V will be able to seamlessly and timely comply with the European Union’s Instant Payments regulation."

Tolga Koc, Director at Anadolubank Nederland N.V: "Partnering with Worldline is a significant step in our digital transformation journey. This collaboration not only allows us to meet regulatory requirements of Instant Payments but also enables us to offer real-time, secure, and reliable payment services to our customers. We are excited about the enhanced capabilities and operational efficiencies that this solution brings to Anadolubank Nederland N.V."