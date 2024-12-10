Worldline Empowers Global Online Businesses To Succeed In The Strategically Important United Arab Emirates

Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a global leader in payments services, today announces a partnership with Telr, the multi-award winning, Dubai-based payment gateway aggregator and provider to launch an e-commerce payments solution for the rapidly expanding UAE. The solution will simplify online payments and optimise transactions, enabling global online businesses to take full advantage of the opportunities available in this exciting market. The UAE is a strategically important market in the Middle East and African regions acting as a hub for commerce.

Over the past 20 years, the UAE has become a global hub for investment and tourism, thanks to its strategic location and low-tax environment.. E-commerce has seen rapid growth with a 20% CAGR since 2017, and revenues are expected to reach US$ 10.78 billion by 2029. With 99% internet and 96% smartphone penetration, over 71% of e-commerce payments are made via cards and wallets (Statista). The UAE is committed to sustainability and digital transformation, with initiatives like Abu Dhabi’s Vision 2030 and the Dubai Plan 2021 driving innovation and growth.

The partnership will combine Worldline's global payments expertise with Telr's local market knowledge and strong relationships, empowering e-commerce businesses to capitalise on this strategically important market. Consistent with its global payments solution elsewhere, the joint solution will provide businesses with:

Access to local and international cards and mobile payments, together with localised checkout processes

Higher approval rates and optimised costs with local acquiring

Local remittance in AED or cross-border in 20+ major currencies

Recurring payments, reduced fraud and chargebacks

The solutions is fully compliant with local UAE regulations. The full list of benefits of Worldline’s e-commerce solution can be found here.

Guillaume Tournand, Head Strategic Expansion & Solution Partners at Worldline Merchant Services, said: "At Worldline, we are deeply committed to building solutions for high-growth e-commerce markets that are challenging to enter. Our goal is to help our customers operate like a local - simplifying complexities and boosting profitability. By integrating with the UAE’s vibrant payment landscape, we will help empower global e-commerce businesses to connect with UAE consumers effectively. Together with our local strategic partners Telr, our combined solution ensures access to popular payment methods, improved performance through local acquiring, and flexible remittance solutions, making their expansion into the UAE both seamless and successful."

Khalil Alami, Founder and CEO of Telr, said: "Telr is committed to leading digital payment innovation and redefining the e-commerce landscape in the UAE. Our dynamic partnership with Worldline amplifies our commitment to driving growth and groundbreaking solutions, ensuring merchants reach unprecedented success and flourish in the UAE’s rapidly advancing digital landscape."

Worldline will launch the UAE solution as part of its strategy to help businesses tap into high-growth markets such as Türkiye, South Korea and Thailand. While these markets are expanding rapidly, they also present notable challenges for entry due to their distinct e-commerce environments. Each market requires a specialized approach that caters to local consumer preferences. Recognizing the vast potential, Worldline is moving swiftly to launch new solutions, positioning businesses to succeed in these complex but fast-growing markets. The UAE together with other Worldline Geo Expansion solutions can be accessed through a single API integration.