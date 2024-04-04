Worldline And Tabesto Launch The First All-In-One Ordering And Payment Kiosk

Worldline, a global leader in payment services, and Tabesto, a major actor in order taking and payment solutions within the restaurant industry, are proud to announce the launch of the first all-in-one ordering and payment kiosk, using SoftPOS ‘Worldline Tap on Mobile’ technology. This collaboration combines Worldline’s extensive payment expertise with Tabesto’s proficiency in kiosk development to deliver a unique customer experience.

With a payment application embedded into the Tabesto application environment, the 'FOX' ordering and payment kiosk integrates and becomes a payment terminal. Equipped with an NFC sensor at the bottom of the screen, FOX enables acceptance of payments via contactless bank cards or with a PIN code on the screen, meal vouchers, or NFC-enabled e-wallets.

Addressing the needs of merchants and their customers

Available in 36 countries, this solution significantly reduces customer wait times and offers a new ordering experience to consumers. By reducing traditional equipment such as ticket printers and payment terminals, Worldline and Tabesto support restaurant and retail operators in simplifying their operational management, reducing associated costs, and optimizing carbon footprint.

By reinventing the ordering experience, Worldline and Tabesto are committed to supporting the digital transformation of the restaurant and retail sectors in order to cater to the needs of both consumers and merchants.

"This partnership marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing innovative, cutting-edge solutions for the world's leading retailers. By combining Worldline 's payment technology and prestigious customers with our expertise in order taking, we enable merchants to enhance the efficiency of their service while delivering a unique customer experience." explains Guillaume Hourmant, CEO and founder of Tabesto.

“We are thrilled to partner with Tabesto to launch this revolutionary solution on the Retail market. By combining our strengths, we are able to deliver a unique customer experience that pushes the boundaries of innovation within the industry, with innovative solutions that adapt to the needs of consumers and merchants." shares Stijn Gasthuys, Head of Digital Commerce & Global Sales Verticals Merchant Services at Worldline.

The FOX ordering and payment kiosk equipped with Tap on Mobile has been nominated for the Innovation Award at the Food Hotel Tech 2024 exhibition, taking place on April 3rd and 4th in Paris and showcased on the booth N°C81.