Worldline And Mainsys Implement An Innovative Visa Debit-Bancontact Card Solution - A Bundled Innovative Account And Payment Card Solution Is Now Available For Banks And Neo-Banks

Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a global leader in payments services, has entered a partnership with Mainsys Financial Software, a Belgian IT company that offers comprehensive banking solutions. The joint solution has been recently rolled out for the first time to manage co-badged Visa Debit-Bancontact cards.
Worldline recently presented its new strategic plan, detailing its ambition of becoming the premium global Paytech company at the heart of the European payment ecosystem. This partnership with Mainsys fits perfectly with Worldline’s new strategy plan.
The innovative co-badged Visa Debit-Bancontact card is live thanks to the Mainsys and Worldline partnership solution for a few months at the Belgium cooperative bank NewB. The card benefits from a large acceptance due to the combination of Bancontact and Visa networks. This advantageous combination makes it possible to pay for purchases in Belgium and abroad, online or in-store, with or without contact, with a single card, while taking advantage of the added value of applications, such as P2P payments.
Transactions are debited immediately from the account and can be viewed in real time via Mainsys’ web and mobile banking apps. The immediate updating of the data gives the bank’s customers total control over their expenses.
The card can be entirely managed by the customers on the Internet or on mobile, from the card order with the choice of the secret code (PIN), to the management of limits and options (purchase on the Internet, authorized geographical areas, etc.).
The aim of this partnership is to support neo-banks, fintechs and other new small banking players in order to rapidly launch a turnkey end-to-end account & payment card solution on the market. The solution combines the WL 1-Click Card Issuing Processing offering of Worldline and Mainsys’ Core Banking (F2B) and e-Banking (FRONTeO) solutions. With this joint solution neo-banks and fintechs can easily reach clients that need to have an easy digital banking solution and card payment instrument integrated for their customers.
Christophe Lhelguen, Head of Issuing at Worldline Financial Services, said: “This partnership with Mainsys is a perfect illustration of our ambition to go further into the value chain and provide our customers turnkey innovative solutions. In addition, it enables companies to become a fully digital bank in a few months offering a variety of banking services as well as a wide range of value-added services.”
Alexandre Degrijse, CEO of Mainsys Financial Software, said: “Banks want to offer a card accepted everywhere, in their local market and worldwide, fully controlled by the customer, therefore with immediate debit and full on-line management. By combining Worldline’s services with our expertise, we have been able to develop simple, performant and robust solutions, meeting the demand of both new payment players and banks who wish to be innovative in their card offering.”