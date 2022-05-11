Worldline And IVS Group Announce Partnership To Boost Cashless Payments In Vending Machines In Italy, France And Across Europe

Worldline (Euronext: WLN), a global leader in payments services, is partnering with IVS Group, the Italian leader and the second largest player in Europe in automatic and semi-automatic vending machines, to maximise the acceptance of cashless transactions. France and Italy are the first countries where Worldline and IVS roll out their offering, before making the solution available to the whole European market.

This key partnership will combine Worldline’s universal acceptance capabilities with IVS’ expertise in vending machines as well as value added services delivered through Moneynet, IVS’ payment services branch. This highly scalable solution will include Worldline’s best-in-class payment terminals, easy to integrate thanks to its compliance with the industry’s universal protocol, the MDB[1] vending communication protocols. Users of the vending machines will benefit from the latest Self/2000 terminals, featuring full touch, 4G connectivity and camera-enabled to support wallet acceptance.

Shifting user habits demand a new generation of vending devices

One of the most significant developments emerging from the pandemic is the dramatic change in consumer habits in the payments ecosphere. With cashless becoming the norm, along with an increasing demand for digital options, consumers want convenient payment methods, greater value and a more personalised experience, especially in the rapidly enlarging self-service journey space.

To meet this demand, vending operators have to scale their offerings and provide the best purchasing experience possible. They also need to rely on the ability of payment experts to manage payment complexity on their behalf, in all geographies, with a capability to anticipate the next steps of this digital transformational journey and in particular, bring additional value to the vending merchants.

Nicolas Dejonghe, Head of Vending Sales of Worldline, commented: “We are delighted to have gained the trust of IVS, a well recognised and highly respected European Vending operator, to be their payment expert in this conversion from cash to cashless. Our flexible solution allowed us to build a tailored offer that is fully scalable across geographies, ranging from terminals to a full offer including acquiring services. We will stand side by side with IVS and support them further in their growth plans and to deliver a unified business experience.”

Davide Arzuffi, Head of Systems and Electronics at IVS Group, added: “Providing cashless payments easily and efficiently throughout Europe is key for us at a time when we have significant clients to serve across various industries, such as Transportation and Public Services. This will also help us sustain our European expansion with key existing and new clients. We have chosen to rely on the expertise of Worldline to support us in this transition to cashless. Having one unique payment expert is a major benefit that will allow us to deploy payment services efficiently and optimise our operations. We are confident that Worldline will help us deliver on this.”