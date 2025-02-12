Worldline And FreedomPay Announce Strategic Travel & Hospitality Partnership - Omni-Channel Payment Services Solution To Boost European Market

Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a global leader in payment services, has entered a strategic partnership with FreedomPay, a leading global independent payment gateway. Focusing on the significant and rapidly evolving Travel & Hospitality sector, this collaboration will deliver innovative acquiring services and gateway capabilities to businesses across Europe and can be extended to Retail and other industries in the future.

To enhance payment operations for major hotel chains with a global presence, the partnership offers a comprehensive, omni-channel solution. Integrating a Host2Host connection, developed by FreedomPay, with Worldline’s unique combination of acquiring and Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC) services, the solution will support both card present and card not present transaction flows. The service is planned to go live from mid-2025 and will deliver a number of key benefits including:

Enhanced Collaboration: Adopters of the combined solution, including Top Tier hotel groups, will be able to foster stronger relationships with their customers, leading to an improved service offering and potential for further innovations. These will enable them to stay ahead of industry trends and improve their market positioning.

Improved Customer Experience: The omni-channel approach and user-friendly interface ensures seamless interactions across various platforms, enhancing guest satisfaction and loyalty.

Increased Efficiency: Hotels chains can streamline operations with integrated solutions, reducing friction in processes and improving overall efficiency, leading to quicker service delivery.

Data-Driven Insights: Access to comprehensive data from multiple channels can help hotels make informed decisions, optimise pricing, and tailor marketing strategies more effectively.

Seamless Integration: Easy integration with existing systems, allowing for a smooth transition and minimal disruption.

Biljana Bosnjak, Head of Hospitality & Travel at Worldline said: “In conjunction with the award-winning commerce platform from our partner FreedomPay, Worldline is in a stronger position than ever before to target major hotel chains with a global presence. This opens further exciting opportunities for growth in the hospitality sector in Europe where Worldline has a very strong position already.”



Kevin Carson, SVP Global Business Development at FreedomPay added: “This partnership marks a key step in transforming payment solutions for the Travel & Hospitality sector, and going forward can be extended to other industries such as Retail. By combining FreedomPay’s gateway technology with Worldline’s acquiring expertise, we’re enabling businesses to optimise payments and enhance the customer experience across Europe.”

More information on Worldline’s Travel and Hospitality solution can be found here.