Worldline And Deliverect Expand Partnership To Power Smart Self-Ordering Kiosks Across The UK

Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a global leader in payment services, and Deliverect, the leading global food tech SaaS company, are expanding their collaboration to bring smart self-ordering kiosks to more hospitality businesses across the UK.

The collaboration combines Worldline SoftPOS solution with Deliverect’s all-in-one kiosk system, recently strengthened through Deliverect’s acquisition of Tabesto. Together, the two companies are helping restaurants and quick-service venues simplify ordering and payment, reduce queues, and enhance the customer experience.

The kiosk solution is already live in more than 12 European countries and is now being rolled out to several British businesses operating across multiple locations. This expansion builds on Deliverect’s partnership with Worldline’s secure and scalable payment infrastructure, bringing UK operators access to a proven solution already trusted across Europe.

“Worldline’s partnership with Deliverect brings together two complementary areas of innovation: smart ordering and flexible payment acceptance. Together, we’re helping UK restaurants, cafés, and quick-service businesses improve efficiency, accelerate service, and deliver the kind of seamless experience today’s customers expect.” – Habib Ansari, UK Country Head – Small&Medium Business at Worldline.

Powered by Worldline Tap on Mobile, the kiosk enables hospitality operators to accept payments directly on the device without the need for additional hardware or complex setup. It supports all major payment methods, including contactless cards and mobile wallets, and is fully certified under PCI-MPoC 1.0.

“At Deliverect, we are proud to partner with Worldline to expand our exclusive all-in-one kiosk solution across the UK. With Worldline’s Tap on Mobile technology, we are accelerating order taking and payment, helping restaurants serve customers faster, operate more efficiently, and ultimately drive more value for their business.” – Pierre Nonnenmacher, Strategic Program Manager at Deliverect.

The solution is now available to UK hospitality businesses through Deliverect, offering a scalable and cost-efficient way to modernise in-store experiences.