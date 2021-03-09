Worldline Achieves Mastercard “Enhanced Contactless” Certification On Its New Contactless Standard

Worldline [Euronext: WLN], the European market leader in payment and transactional services, is proud to announce that the company is the world’s first payments player to achieve Mastercard Enhanced Contactless (Ecos) certification released in the end of January, on its new contactless standard for POS device through Ingenico, a Worldline brand since October 2020.
Worldline is proud to announce that the first terminal series supporting the new Ecos kernel have obtained certification from Mastercard. This includes the entire Telium Tetra platform.
In the third quarter of 2020, contactless penetration represented 41% of in-person purchase transactions globally, up 30% from a year ago .
Implementing and deploying such solution will be key to maintain the necessary level of trust for proximity payments going contactless centric, while also providing customers with a payment solution that respects the health constraints in the era of the current pandemic.
Bob Reany, Head of Nudata and executive Vice President, Digital Devices & IoT at Mastercard: “Industry collaboration is integral in order to advance and secure payments across the ecosystem. We believe that contactless is the present and future of payments. Our work with Worldline is groundbreaking in that they are the first global partner to achieve Ecos certification – bringing enhanced contactless capabilities one step closer to the consumer.”
Michel Léger, EVP Global Solutions Development, TSS, Worldline: “We are proud to support Mastercard in this major initiative. Ingenico, a Worldline brand, has always been at the forefront of payments security. This is part of our DNA. I am very pleased of the achievement we announce today, being the first to support Mastercard latest payments specifications. Worldline is committed to deliver best in class payment acceptance solutions. Mastercard Ecos technology enhances the protection of sensitive cardholder data and secures our ecosystem for the future with quantum-resistant technology. This certification also demonstrates our readiness to support our partners and customers as they upgrade to latest security and privacy requirements and it proves our company’s platforms to be futureproof to support these requirements.”
Worldline is now ready to support Mastercard customers and payment stakeholders in the evolution of their acceptance infrastructure for the benefit of consumers and merchants.
