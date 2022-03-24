Women’s History Month Event: SEC To Host Free Virtual Financial Fraud Webinar

On March 29, 2022 at 7 p.m. ET the Securities and Exchange Commission’s New York Regional Office, in coordination with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Tau Omega Chapter, will celebrate women’s history month with a free investor education panel discussion about staying safe from financial fraud.
The panel will feature four women from the SEC’s New York Regional Office. Sharon Bryant, Hane Kim, Celeste Chase and Shari Singh will share their expertise in spotting different types of investment fraud, including those found online and involving digital assets. The panelists will answer questions after the discussion.
“Educating the public with free financial fraud webinars is a great way to put investors on the offensive and stop scam artists who are looking to prey on them.” said Richard R. Best, Director of the SEC’s New York Regional Office. “We are excited to share this critical information which will help prevent financial fraud before it starts.”
To participate, visit our website, and click the Eventbrite link to register. Participants can submit questions for the speakers before the event by emailing SECNYOutreach@sec.gov and are encouraged to share information about this event with family and friends.