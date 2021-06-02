With New Partnership, Hootsuite And Path Solutions Are Empowering Banks To Meet Their Customers On Social And Execute Business Strategies Built For The Future

Path Solutions is proud to announce its partnership with Hootsuite Enterprise, the leading social media management tool which provides tailored solutions to deliver real results through social media. The new partnership seeks to empower banks and financial institutions to execute business strategies for the social media era.
“Today’s banks are turning to social marketing, social selling, and social customer service as a powerful and effective strategy for achieving business goals,” said Olivier Cohen, Regional Manager, The Middle East, at Hootsuite. “Hootsuite and Path Solutions are thrilled to launch a new partnership to accelerate the financial services move to digital. With over 18 million users globally, Hootsuite has tailored its digital expertise to the financial industry with a solution designed specifically for banks.”
As the world’s most widely used social relationship platform, Hootsuite Enterprise enables global businesses to scale social media activities across multiple teams, departments, and business units. The new partnership enables Path Solutions to sell additional Hootsuite solutions and integrations, including Talkwalker, Hootsuite Impact, Amplify by Hootsuite, Sparkcentral by Hootsuite, ZeroFOX, and Review-trackers.
With most financial institutions now using social to connect with customers and better understand their experience, forward-thinking banks are driving employee engagement and embedding social into existing operations through social marketing, social selling and social customer service. This improves their customer relationships, services and efficiency.
“Based on Hootsuite’s solutions, Path Solutions will empower digital teams from the banking sector to build brand awareness, delight customers, engage with communities, and drive real business value whilst remaining compliant,” added Cohen.
“We’re glad to expand our partners’ ecosystem with the addition of Hootsuite, a leader in social management,” commented Mohammed Kateeb, the Group Chairman & CEO of Path Solutions. “Hootsuite’s adaptable ecosystem and global platform are perfectly suited to our clients’ social innovation and digitalization strategies. This partnership will enable better utilization of their social content, with a particular focus on social marketing, social selling, customer support and internal collaboration, to strategically engage with customers and drive more revenue.”
Hootsuite inspires banks and financial institutions to create deeper relationships with customers and draw meaningful insights from social media data. The social relationship platform serves as a sophisticated integration tool for all stakeholders to execute an effective and compliant social media strategy.