With Intelligence Quarterly Hedge Fund Data Tracker – Inflows Top $30bn In 1st Half

This quarterly data snapshot is a by-the-numbers accounting of key hedge fund performance data, total assets under management, fund flows, key people moves, trends in fee distribution, and more.

Highlights from the Q2 2025 report:

Hedge Funds See Sixth Consecutive Month of Inflows: Hedge funds enjoyed a rare sixth-consecutive month of net capital inflows in June, with an estimated $7.1 billion in monthly net inflow – the largest since March of this year – bringing the total quarterly inflow for the first half of 2025 to $30 billion.

Equity and Macro Funds Lead as All Primary Hedge Funds Deliver Gains in June: All primary hedge fund strategies delivered gains in June, led by equity funds. On a year-to-date basis, macro and equity funds have turned in the best overall performance.

Three-Quarters of Funds Now Within 10% of High-Water Marks: Overall, 42% of hedge funds were at high-watermarks at the end of the first half of 2025. Three-quarters of funds in the With Intelligence database are within 10% of HWM.

The With Intelligence Hedge Fund Data Pack is published quarterly and is available during the second full week following the end of each quarter. We are also able to provide this data by request on a monthly basis shortly after the end of the month.

The With Intelligence Hedge Fund Data Pack for Q2 2025 is available here.