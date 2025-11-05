With AWS’s Support, JPXI Revs Up Efforts To Turn JPX Into A "Global, Comprehensive Finance And Information Platform"

With the support of Amazon Web Services (AWS), JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc. (JPXI) is working to achieve the goal to turn Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (JPX) into a "global, comprehensive finance and information platform," which was set out in JPX’s Medium-Term Management Plan. As part of this effort, JPXI is pleased to announce the progress that has been made to enhance the international appeal and competitiveness of Japan’s financial instruments markets.

1. Further Improving the Stability and Resilience of the Market’s Infrastructure

JPXI has built J-WS, which is JPX's common infrastructure platform, on AWS. This has allowed it to stably operate the services of the JPX Group’s data/digital businesses. By utilizing AWS's extensive and advanced cloud technologies and know-how, JPXI has been able to further improve the quality of its operations and enhance their functionality.



In light of these accomplishments, JPXI has decided to migrate the Timely Disclosure Network (TDnet) to J-WS. TDnet quickly, accurately, and fairly transmits material corporate information to the market and investors. Since timely disclosure plays a fundamental role in maintaining investor confidence and the fairness of the stock market, TDnet is considered to be a semi-essential system, next in importance after the trading and clearing systems. By migrating the mission-critical TDnet system to J-WS, JPXI aims to improve the system’s stability and resilience and to strengthen cybersecurity measures.



The migration of TDnet will result in a multi-layered redundant configuration that uses not only JPX's existing Business Continuity Plan (BCP) environment but also AWS’s Asia Pacific (Tokyo) Region and its Asia Pacific (Osaka) Region. This will significantly enhance TDnet’s resilience against wide-area disasters.

2. Assisting Efforts to Bolster, Improve, and Streamline JPX’s Unwavering Mission to Support Corporate Disclosures

JPXI’s plan for upgrading TDnet involves migrating TDnet’s infrastructure to J-WS. The migration will improve TDnet’s performance and its capacity to process disclosure materials. The plan also involves improving TDnet’s functionality. To implement the planned upgrades, JPXI is collaborating with the developer Fujitsu Limited, which is leveraging its technical expertise as well as the knowledge and experience it has gained from its past efforts at TDnet’s development.



As investors’ needs diversify, listed companies are expected to further enhance their disclosure offerings, and they face issues with an increased workload as a result. To address this, JPXI is in the process of implementing a new service with features that utilize AWS's generative AI to assist in the preparation of disclosure materials. Furthermore, JPXI plans to provide a dedicated platform that directly connects JPX’s exchanges and listed companies so that they can manage information securely and so that JPX’s exchanges can offer listed companies advanced support. In the future, JPXI aims to link the various applications that it has developed on J-WS in order to create an integrated environment where disclosure materials can be seamlessly prepared and distributed.



Furthermore, JPXI plans to improve the transmission speed and machine readability of disclosure data and to share it with external platforms through APIs and other means. This will accelerate the formation of an ecosystem where financial institutions, information vendors, and startups can use a common data infrastructure to collaborate in creating new value-added services.

3. Timely Provision of Required Services

In order to respond to a rapidly changing market environment and diversifying customer needs, JPXI is developing the infrastructure to provide innovative financial services in a timely manner and to make continual refinements possible.



With the support of the AWS engineering team, including AWS Prototyping (an in-house development support service) and AWS Professional Services, JPXI has made various efforts to develop digital talent within the company and to beef up its in-house development system. This has allowed a development culture that leads to new value creation to steadily take root there.



As a result of these efforts, JPXI has been able to rapidly develop and launch key projects, such as the Carbon Credit Market System, which was developed in collaboration with Hitachi, Ltd., and JPX's integrated data services platform J-LAKE, which was developed primarily by JPXI’s in-house engineering team.



Going forward, JPXI will continue to quickly and flexibly provide services that meet customer expectations and to contribute to the sustainable development of financial instruments markets.

4. Clearly Conveying the Right Information to the Right People

JPXI is utilizing AWS’s digital technologies and data analytics services to improve the information dissemination capabilities of financial instruments markets.



It is critical for JPX’s exchanges to clearly convey information about listed companies and the markets. Currently, more than 3,900 companies are listed on JPX’s exchanges, and those companies release over 1 million pages of disclosure materials each year. Those materials contain a wide range of information that includes not only financial but also non-financial and ESG/sustainability-related information.



To allow investors and other stakeholders to effectively use such a vast amount of information as well as other types of data, JPXI has developed J-LAKE. Built on J-WS, J-LAKE centrally manages the market data and alternative data in JPX’s possession and enables sophisticated analysis to be conducted through the use of AI, machine learning, and generative AI.



Specifically, JPXI began providing a new feature on JPxData Portal, which is JPX’s securities data platform. The feature combines J-LAKE and generative AI, and it enables users to efficiently search for the disclosure materials that they need and to discover new investment opportunities.

Going forward, JPXI will proactively utilize the latest digital technologies to further improve JPxData Portal’s functionality so that it can provide market participants with ever more useful information.

5. Future Outlook

JPXI has worked to improve the JPX Group's data/digital businesses under a strong cooperative framework with AWS. Going forward, it will further develop its relationship with AWS and explore the long-term potential for using the cloud in JPX's critical functions. It will also continue to search for the best way to realize JPX’s goal of turning into a "global, comprehensive finance and information platform" and to take up the challenge to create new value.

Comment from Futagi Satoshi, President & CEO, JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc.

In its long-term vision “Target 2030,” JPX expressed its intention to turn into a "global, comprehensive finance and information platform," and it has been working to enhance the appeal of Japan's financial and capital markets as a whole. JPXI, whose role within the JPX Group is to spearhead the group’s next-generation data/digital businesses, has collaborated with AWS to build several new systems to support these businesses.

As a result, the ecosystem that JPX has developed using AWS’s solutions has been steadily expanding. Going forward, JPXI will continue to enlist the support of its powerful partner AWS to further rev up efforts to turn JPX into a "global, comprehensive finance and information platform."

Comment from Scott Mullins, Managing Director, Worldwide Financial Services, Amazon Web Services (AWS)