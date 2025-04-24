Winners Of Inaugural Global Crypto Awards Are Revealed

Holiston Media has announced the winners of its first ever Global Crypto Awards, with some of the industry's big names topping the list!

Covering areas such as digital assets, exchanges and wallets, to crypto trading platforms, technology and payments, the Global Crypto Awards has sought to highlight the success and innovation across the sector with ten top businesses claiming an award.

Comments Archie Humphries, Director at Holiston Media, "We saw an opportunity in the market for a standalone truly independent crypto and digital assets awards. The Global Crypto Awards 2025 celebrate the best product and service providers who are pushing the boundaries of innovation and service in the crypto, digital asset and supporting technology and service spaces."

"We have been overwhelmed by the reaction to these new awards. There were 69 nominated companies, who in turn received hundreds of votes from those in the industry and we're very pleased to reveal our ten very worthy winners," adds Archie.

Best Crypto Payment Services Provider - ForumPay

Best Crypto Provider Global - Binance

Best Crypto Regulation, Legal and Compliance Provider - Chainalysis

Best Crypto Trading Platform - PrimeXBT

Best Crypto Wallet - Coinbase

Best Digital Asset Custodian - Anchorage Digital Bank

Best Digital Asset Exchange - Kraken

Best Mobile Trading Platform/App for Crypto Trading - Revolut

Best Provider of Crypto FinTech - Revolut

Best Provider of Crypto Innovation - BCB Group

Launched in 2018, Holiston Media has built a trusted name for itself in the financial awards sector having seen more than 350,000 public votes cast across its portfolio of renowned awards: Global Forex Awards - Retail, Global Forex Awards - B2B, The Professional Trader Awards and the Online Money Awards.

Now it is offering those in the crypto and digital asset sectors an unmatched opportunity to boost their profile and credibility, whilst increasing their visibility in the industry.

To find out more about these awards visit https://www.globalcryptoawards.com/