Windeln.de SE (ISIN DE000WNDL201): BaFin Advises Caution Regarding Solicitation To Buy Shares

According to information available to BaFin, the shares of Windeln.de SE (ISIN DE000WNDL201) are currently the subject of much discussion in social media.
BaFin advises all investors to check the information given in social media very carefully with the help of other sources. Often, the sole purpose of such information in social media is to induce investors to buy certain shares so that the senders of the recommendations can profit from the share price increases.
In Germany, the company’s shares are traded in the Open Market (Freiverkehr).
Investors can find information about how to protect themselves against dubious buy recommendations in a brochure published by BaFin (only available in German).