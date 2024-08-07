Wilshire Indexes Appoints Courtney Scharff As Global Head Of Commercial Strateg

Wilshire Indexes, a leading global benchmark platform, has appointed Courtney Scharff as Global Head of Commercial Strategy. Based in NYC, Courtney will help deepen Wilshire Indexes’ commercial engagements and broaden strategic partnerships.

Courtney joins Wilshire Indexes from Qontigo, where she was Global Head of Strategic Partnerships. Prior to that she served as Global Head of Index Data Management Solutions at Bloomberg. Before joining Bloomberg, Courtney was with FTSE Russell where she was Head of North American Client Services.

Mark Makepeace, Chief Executive Officer at Wilshire Indexes, said: “Courtney brings extensive experience in overseeing strategic partnerships across global index and analytics businesses. I am confident she will play a vital role in the continued growth and success of our business and look forward to working with her once again.”

Courtney Scharff, Global Head of Commercial Strategy, said: “The depth of index experience across the organization, modern index offerings and dedication to transforming the way global investors work with an index provider is an inspiring and rare combination. I’m thrilled to join Wilshire Indexes and look forward to further supporting our clients, partners,