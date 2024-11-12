Wilshire Indexes Appoints Brian Rosenberg As President And Chief Revenue Officer

Wilshire Indexes, a leading global index provider, has appointed Brian Rosenberg as President and Chief Revenue Officer. Based in New York, Brian will oversee global sales, marketing, customer experience and strategic partnerships and will report to CEO, Mark Makepeace.

Brian has more than 20 years of experience managing large, complex global sales teams. Brian joins Wilshire Indexes from Qontigo, where he was Chief Revenue Officer. At Qontigo, Brian oversaw marketing, customer engagement, sales, strategic partnerships, exchange relationships, applied research, and sales operations. He drove revenue across all products —software, models, analytics, indices, and services— and successfully led the integration of STOXX, DAX, and Axioma into a unified revenue engine, transforming Qontigo from two independent entities.

Prior to Qontigo, Brian was Managing Director and Head of Sales, at FTSE Russell. While at FTSE Russell his responsibilities spanned index sales, global strategic accounts, exchange-traded products, derivatives, asset-owner, and consultant relationship management. Before joining FTSE Russell, Brian was with SunGard Financial Systems as Head of Sales for North America, Hedge Funds and Asset Management.

Mark Makepeace, Chief Executive Officer at Wilshire Indexes, said: “Brian’s deep experience across the index industry and strong history of success will a play vital role in our next phase of global growth. I am delighted to once again be working with him.”

Brian Rosenberg, President & CRO at Wilshire Indexes, said: “I am excited to join Wilshire Indexes and look forward to helping support and accelerate the continued global growth. The index industry is ready for change and with the right combination of people, products, and service, I am confident we will transform the industry.”