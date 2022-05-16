Wilshire Collaborates With Nikkei And Hang Seng Indexes Company To Create Regional Indexes To Facilitate Portfolio Decarbonization - New Climate Change 1.5°C Target Index Series Meets The Strict EU Paris Aligned Benchmark (PAB) Requirements To Help Investors Benchmark Their Investment Portfolio’s Carbon Reduction Targets

Wilshire, a global investment technology and advisory company, today announce a collective launch with Nikkei, a major Japanese index provider and the parent company of the Financial Times (FT), and Hang Seng Indexes Company, the Hong Kong and mainland China index company, to bring to market the first in a series of indexes empowering investors to transition their investments towards a low-carbon and climate resilient economy.

Nikkei and Hang Seng Indexes Company chose to collaborate with Wilshire due to its strategic partnership with the FT and track record of creating the right tools to help investors make a meaningful impact when addressing Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) risks within their investment portfolios.

The index methodology is constructed with the aim to meet stringent EU Paris Aligned Benchmark (PAB) standards, which facilitates investment into companies with the intent of targeting at least a seven percent reduction year on year. PAB requirements aim to limit the rise in global temperature to no more than 1.5°C compared to pre-industrial levels by holding asset managers to account to invest in a portfolio which is reducing carbon emissions in line with the Paris Agreement of 2015, a global mandate that was endorsed by 197 sovereign nations.

United, the three major index providers launch on May 30, 2022 regional indexes applying the index methodology. These are:

FT Wilshire US Large Cap Climate Change 1.5℃ Target Index

Nikkei225 Climate Change 1.5℃ Target Index#

HangSeng Climate Change 1.5℃ Target Index

Mark Makepeace, Chief Executive Officer of Wilshire, commented “We have a collective responsibility to identify and manage climate risks that lead to better long-term investment outcomes for our clients. I’m excited to be collaborating with leading companies like Nikkei and Hang Seng Indexes Company who share our vision and commitment to empower investors to move from climate takers to climate makers. Our climate index series is designed to help investors make informed decisions to redirect capital towards a low carbon and climate resilient global economy.”

President and CEO Tsuyoshi Hasebe of Nikkei Inc. commented as follows: “Nikkei is committed to the preservation of the environment and our planet. We are making efforts to do so with our news and commentaries, as well as through other activities herein Japan and abroad. The Nikkei 225 Climate Change 1.5℃ Target Index will offer opportunities for greater amounts of global investment capital to flow into the major Japanese corporations that are environmentally conscious. It will also support action to attain the goals of the Paris Agreement.”

Anita Mo, Chief Executive Officer at Hang Seng Indexes Company, said: “We are delighted to join hands with Wilshire to broaden the variety of our product suite to align with the carbon neutrality objective of the Paris Agreement. The launch of the Hang Seng Climate Change 1.5°C Target Index will help investors with awareness of climate risks to integrate climate action factors into investment strategy to reduce portfolio exposure to risks related to climate change and reach a net zero goal.”

How can investors use the new indexes?

Wilshire, Nikkei and Hang Seng Indexes Company invite investors and asset managers to license the new indexes for:

Issuing index-linked products

Developing passive investment strategies

Benchmarking investment performance for climate-related strategies

Strategic asset allocation guidance

Climate Change 1.5℃ Target Index methodology

Constructed with the target to align to the minimum standards of the EU Paris-aligned Benchmark which requires the constituents of a portfolio to:

At least a 7% on average annual reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions

At least a 50% reduction in GHG emissions intensity compared to the underlying index

Incorporates the EU Taxonomy "Do No Significant Harm" (DNSH) criteria to provide an additional screening option of green exposure.

Remaining constituents are then weighted based on their Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emission Intensities.