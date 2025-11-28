Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
Track all markets on TradingView

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

Wiener Börse Punsch 2025: Financial Community Signals Support For Inclusive Education And Against Waste

Date 28/11/2025

Last evening, the Austrian financial community gathered once again for the traditional Wiener Börse Punsch. In the atmospheric courtyard of Palais Caprara-Geymüller, around 600 guests from the financial sector, business and politics came together. This year marked the 23rd edition of the event.

Wiener Börse Punsch 2025

As in previous years, the evening also reflected commitment to social responsibility: For a good cause, jams produced by the Vienna-based company “Unverschwendet” (Unwasted) were sold. What makes these products special is that they are made from surplus yet perfectly edible ingredients that would otherwise have gone to waste. All proceeds from the sales at the Wiener Börse Punsch will benefit the integrative START education programme. In addition, CEO Christoph Boschan and CFO Andrea Herrmann presented a donation cheque of EUR 10,000 to the initiative on behalf of Wiener Börse AG.

Photo gallery of the event including press photo of the donation handover

Confinity_sky1-min.gif MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach