Wiener Börse Lays The Foundation For The "Vienna ESG Segment" With A New Rulebook

The "Vienna ESG Segment" enhances transparency in the growing offering of ESG bonds. The new rulebook with mandatory inclusion and follow-up obligations for sustainable bonds enters into force today. It is based on internationally established standards (Principles of the International Capital Market Association). A second party opinion is required from new issuers, and ongoing disclosures are strengthened. The "Vienna ESG Segment" offers more visibility to companies that raise funds for green or social projects and meet the strict listing and follow-up requirements. At the same time, investors benefit from increased transparency: expanded filter options expanded filter options as well as a dedicated visual label make it easier to navigate the website.

Wiener Börse has already been committed to sustainability for more than 15 years. Together with its partners VBV Vorsorgekasse, rfu, RZB and Security KAG the Vienna Stock Exchange calculates the VÖNIX Sustainability Index. The stock exchange is a member of the Austrian Corporate Governance Working Group as well as the Sustainable Stock Exchange Initiative. Since last year, Wiener Börse has been operating on a carbon neutral basis and supports climate protection projects in accordance with recognized standards. The Vienna Stock Exchange Academy also includes seminars on the topic of "Ethical and Sustainable Investing".